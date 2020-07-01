Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County on Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 15 cases from 11 a.m. on Monday to 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,189. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 9,754 individuals tested with 1,189 positive cases, 986 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 558 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 10 deaths were also reported in the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 29,290 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 308,658 individuals tested, 23,447 recovering and 717 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.