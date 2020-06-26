Major League Baseball is finally coming back.

The sport’s long waited return is slated to finally happen next month after the MLB Players Association announced on Tuesday night that the final issues over a return to play squabble with owners had been resolved and that players would be reporting to training camps. The season, which is expected to kick off in July, will consist of 60 regular season games.

Play had been halted ever since MLB shut down spring training camps due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. But any return had been slowed down as players and owners struggled to come to an agreement on how and when to finally return. Now that the issue is finally cleared up, there’s one more pressing issue fans of the game in Iowa have.

What about the minor leagues? Here’s a look at what type of impact MLB’s return could have on MiLB in Iowa.

Will there be a season?

Getting in a big-league season will be difficult enough. A minor league season, which would require a completely reworked schedule to cut down on travel, likely won't happen. Besides, big league teams will have plenty of players available for the shortened 60-game season. MLB active rosters will carry 30 player during the regular season. Teams will also have taxi squads available with players not on the active roster working out to fill spots in case roster moves are needed.

"Everybody we’ve talked to, we certainly anticipate there will eventually be an official announcement on the cancellation of the minor league season," said Cedar Rapids Kernels general manager Scott Wilson.

Could any taxi squads come to Iowa?

Earlier in the month, the commissioner’s office asked teams to start looking for sites for stadium sites for taxi squads to use. The one requirement was to use a stadium within 100 miles of the big-league club. There already have been exceptions with the St. Louis Cardinals receiving special permission to use Hammons Field, the home of the club’s Double-A affiliate in Springfield, Missouri. For Iowa’s MiLB teams, that probably won’t be an option.

The Chicago Cubs will likely use their affiliate in South Bend, Indiana. Kernels GM Wilson said he doesn't anticipate their affiliate, the Minnesota Twins, to come calling. The Burlington Bees (Los Angeles Angles), Quad Cities River Bandits (Houston Astros) and Clinton LumberKings (Miami Marlins) are even farther away. To make matters more difficult, the Bees, River Bandits and LumberKings were already on a preliminary list of teams that could lose their affiliations after the season.

So, no affiliated baseball in Iowa this summer?

Most MLB teams are looking at returning to their home parks and if any of those don't work, Iowa's parks likely won't be in the mix due to distance alone. But Iowa Cubs president/general manager Sam Bernabe hasn't given up hope entirely on having professional players in his building sometime this summer. Bernabe is hoping that players on the taxi squads will need to get in more work than batting practice, infield and bullpen sessions. If they want to get some competitive games in, Principal Park could be an option with other minor league affiliates in Omaha, Wichita and Nashville close enough to compete. It's likely a long shot. But ...

"I don't know how good of a possibility it is but it's still a possibility," Bernabe said.