A special state audit has found improper spending, inadequate fiscal oversight and incompetence on the part of former board members of the Boone County nonprofit group that manages the birth home of 1950s first lady Mamie Doud Eisenhower.

The Boone County Historical Society also owns the Boone History Center, the Hickory Grove School and Kate Shelley Park and Museum.

The audit comes after a chaotic period for the society, including a 2018 legal battle that prevented its board from selling the Eisenhower home.

Among the audit’s findings: an inexplicably reference to Canadian law in an employment contract drawn up for Mara MacKay, the society’s director during the troubled period, and signed by four board members

“This is probably the only time we’ve ever written in an audit, ‘We are unable to determine why the contract cites Canadian employment law,’” said state Auditor Rob Sand.

The 40-page audit, released Wednesday, was requested in June 2018 by Boone city officials amid longstanding concerns about the society’s finances. It found that the nonprofit’s revenues dropped to just $12,266 in September 2018, down from $350,018 in January 2016.

“We knew a lot of people in the community had questions about how things were operating,” Sand said.

Many problems at the nonprofit began after the since-fired MacKay and the board decided to close the birthplace of the late first lady to make repairs and decide on a more sustainable financial future.

In September 2018, former members of the society filed a lawsuit accusing MacKay and the society of mismanagement, and won a fight to stop them from selling the Eisenhower house.

Investigators in Sand’s office found insufficient budgeting and improper spending on health insurance expenses and other reimbursements for MacKay. The society also spent about $43,680 on expenses that it could not support with documentation, $17,486.40 on others for which “the benefit served was not clear or documented,” and $3,562 in improper spending, mostly on an iPad for MacKay and data reimbursements, the audit found.

About $1,015 was spent on a golf outing and bar tab, and it wasn’t clear whether that was warranted, Sand said.

The society had also suffered financial setbacks when the facade of the Boone County History Center collapsed and when the board overspent on a fundraiser called YesterBoone that lost $39,000.

“They printed up thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of T-shirts, brochures and banners, and the money did not come in,” Sand said.

Along with MacKay’s eventual firing, the board was replaced in February 2019.

The audit includes recommendations to strengthen the society’s internal controls and operations, such as improvements to the budgeting process, better fiscal management and stronger oversight.

In a statement Wednesday, the society’s current leadership said the audit “appears to have been warranted.” It said the society’s board wanted to assure members and Boone County residents “that we are being completely transparent and are already working on ways to improve our museums and guidelines so we can open to the public soon and continue to be a valued resource to Boone County.”

“The Society’s current Board of Directors feels better knowing about these past occurrences, so we can better prevent similar issues going forward,” the statement quoted society President Jessica Stanley as saying. “The information provided by the State Audit will help the Society develop better procedures for budgeting, internal financial controls, and management of Society funds.”

About Mamie Eisenhower

Mamie Eisenhower, who would become first lady when her husband, Dwight D. Eisenhower, became the 34th president in 1953, was born Mamie Geneva Doud on Nov. 14, 1896, in Boone.

Though Boone was home to her mother’s family, Mamie Eisenhower’s time there was brief. Her family moved to Cedar Rapids when she was an infant and later to Denver, spending summers in San Antonio. It was there she met her future husband, a U.S. Army lieutenant at Fort Sam Houston, in 1915.

The couple was married in 1916. Dwight Eisenhower went on to have an illustrious military career, culminating with his service as supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe during World War II.

After his post-war retirement from the Army and a stint as president of Columbia University, he was nominated as the Republican candidate for president and went on to win in a campaign that featured the slogan “I Like Ike.” Eisenhower won reelection in 1956.

Following their time in the White House, the Eisenhowers retired to their country estate in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The former president died in 1969. Mamie Eisenhower, who frequently visited relatives in Boone over the years, outlived him by a decade. The two are buried together on the grounds of the Eisenhower presidential library in Abilene, Kansas, where Dwight Eisenhower grew up.