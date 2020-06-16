State health officials reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Story County on Tuesday, the lowest number reported in over a week, after a weekend full of record-breaking COVID-19 cases in the county.

Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center and Story County Public Health, confirmed the new cases but did not immediately know where the patients were tested or their current status.

“Public health is just swamped, so getting some of the information (that I normally have) has become a challenge,” Sullivan said. “Simply because of the work load particularly within the 20 to 25 year age group.”

On Tuesday, state health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state, as well as nine additional deaths as a result.

Since the pandemic breached the borders of Iowa, a total of 24,165 individuals have tested positive for the virus, which has resulted in the deaths of 663 Iowans, according to state health officials.

Over the weekend, 95 positive cases were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

At least half of the nearly 60 cases reported in Story County from June 5 to June 12 are individuals between the ages of 20 to 25 years old, Sullivan told the Tribune on Friday.

Additionally, the Story County Board of Health’s chair Dr. John Paschen told the Tribune on Friday he believed the county’s increase in cases could be the result of a potential outbreak within Iowa State University’s Athletic Department, as he received reports acknowledging a large number of individuals who tested positive were those between the ages of 20 to 25 years old.

Later on Friday, Iowa State University’s athletic department revealed 10 student athletes, including two Cyclone football players, had tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, the university did not have an update.

As of Tuesday, more than 4,200 Story County residents have tested for the novel coronavirus. Of the nearly 260 individuals who have tested positive, 118 have fully recovered and two have died, according to information from state officials.