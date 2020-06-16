Terry Allen and Dan McCarney, a pair of the state of Iowa’s favorite sons and former football coaches, know some of what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is going through, as the players he coaches begin the first day of voluntary conditioning workouts Monday.

Cyclones players return to the football facility for the first time. Who’s been working out since being sent home in March? Who’s in shape? Who’s not in shape?

McCarney, a former Iowa State head coach, and Allen, a former Cyclones assistant and head coach at Kansas and Northern Iowa, have been through the preseason workout regimen, albeit never to the extent that Campbell and others are trying to whip teams into shape for an anticipated official start of the 2020 season.

“It’s unchartered waters,” said McCarney, Iowa State’s head coach between 1995-2006. “There’s no playbook you can read how to handle your football team during a pandemic. You trust the people around you. You get as much info as you can.

“You try to determine what’s best for the team, and what’s best for the upcoming season, both on the field and in the aspect of keeping everyone — players and staff and the support staff — safe.”

How’s defensive end JaQuan Bailey, one sack shy of becoming Iowa State’s career sack leader, doing after undergoing leg surgery? Brock Purdy played the final handful of 2019 games with a bad ankle, remember. How’s he doing?

What’s new strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews have in store for the guys, and in what kind of shape will he find them when voluntary conditioning gets real this week?

“I had a kid when he came back who looked like he’d gained some weight,” Allen said of a conversation he still recalls. “I said to him rather fictitiously, 'so, you’ve been working out.' The kid said he’d been working out a little bit.

“I asked him what he’d been doing, and he said he played softball twice a week.”

Coaches haven’t had contact with players in months. For Iowa State, there was no spring practice. Players have been working out on their own. They’ve stayed in contact with position coaches, strength coaches and each other via social media, but that’s not like daily one-on-one conversation and observation.

Campbell assumes everyone is in relatively decent shape, but you never know. Look at it like this:

Everyone in the nation is in the same situation. In this instance, college football is a level playing field — although a few schools actually got a few spring practices completed before the coronavirus shut the colleges down.

“I would think the teams that have an experienced roster coming back — especially an experienced quarterback and an experienced running back and defense — will have an advantage,” McCarney said.

Official practice will be phased in, starting on July 13. The Cyclones’ first game is Sept. 5 against South Dakota at Jack Trice Stadium.

That’s the plan at least, assuming the NCAA Division I council approves the practice plan this week, which it likely will.

It also assumes the healthy and safety of players and staff. Already, the University of Houston suspended voluntary workouts after six athletes in various sports tested positive for the coronavirus. Iowa State announced Friday that 10 athletes in various sports had tested positive, including two football players. Many schools have not announced their COVID-19 situations.

Cyclones football players have been educated about prevention and symptom recognition. They've been told the fallout from not observing social distancing. If they want to play, then they must be healthy.

The bottom line is that the routine that college football coaches cherish isn’t happening. Coaches don’t like change. It's like the race to see who's the first to arrive at the office every morning.

McCarney’s wife even sometimes wonders if he’ll ever change. Up early in the morning, despite being “retired” from coaching for five years. Constantly on the phone, talking ball with coaches past and present. Everyday texting or calling former players and teammates. Checking in with former staffers from when he coached at Iowa State and North Texas.

“You know coaches,” Mac said during our conversation last week. “Routine. Creatures of habit. Stubborn to change. Call it what you want, but it’s true.

“Margy (McCarney’s wife) accused me of it when I was coaching, and now, five years after I’ve been out of the game, she’s accusing me of it, and you know what?

“She’s right.”

The 66-year-old can only imagine what coaches are going through. He can’t begin to put himself in Campbell’s shoes.

“It’s got to be driving Matt crazy,” McCarney said. “It’s got to be driving coaches everywhere, a little batty right now.