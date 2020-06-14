On June 2, members of the Burlington community joined people throughout the world in protest of police brutality in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd’s death has brought renewed life to the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests throughout the world have played out in varying ways — some with police kneeling alongside protesters, others escalating to riots, arrests and further acts of excessive force by police.

In Burlington’s protest, police did not kneel, nor did they make any arrests. What they did do was make sure protesters were able to safely exercise their First Amendment right to expression.

"It's important that people have the ability to exercise their right to peacefully protest," said Burlington Police Chief Dennis Kramer, who quietly stood among protesters in front of the Memorial Auditorium.

In the days before the protest, there were rumors of potential violence, causing businesses to close early. Some even barricaded their doors.

But there was no violence in Burlington.

"As mayor, I was really proud," Burlington Mayor Jon Billups said, explaining he felt the demonstration was a very well-planned event.

The protest against all forms of racism, including police brutality, began in front of the Burlington Police Department with words from organizer Tenyshia Chalupa and former mayor Shane McCampbell.

"If we act in violence, we lose our voice," Chalupa said to the crowd of several hundred people gathered outside the police station.

Chalupa, wanting to advocate for fellow members of the Black community in a safe and effective way, had met with Billups and members of the BPD prior to the event.

"I was like, this is my community. That could have been my dad, George Floyd. Trayvon Martin could have been my brother. And it is doing an injustice to our country in general if I don't speak up," Chalupa said.

After Chalupa and McCampbell had spoke, participants took a knee and, chanting the names of George Floyd and other victims of police-involved deaths, made their way to the riverfront, where more people were able to share their feelings and concerns regarding racial injustice at the hands of law enforcement.

Use of force

While use of force is ultimately a judgment call, Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone said it is highly regulated. Officers are expected to be familiar with what the standard protocol is for their department and they should know the laws regarding use of force in their state.

"There is a manual that explains what to do," Johnstone said of the Des Moines County Sheriff's office manual about use of force.

The manual itself is expansive. It includes nearly 30 pages just in the section dealing with what to do in the case of a vehicle pursuit. The document is updated routinely to reflect changes in the law and the Des Moines County Sheriff's department, and deputies are required to review each change made.

It didn't take long after protesting began for the four officers involved in Floyd's death to be charged with crimes. After the arrests, another issue came to the foreground: Has the time come to reform police departments?

Defund the police?

Some are calling for the defunding of police departments, a move some cities have considered making in favor of other community policing ideas and diverting funds to other resources that could get to the root of crime, such as mental health.

At a Des Moines County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Johnstone criticized those who would vote to defund the police departments.

"The criminal element in this country will take advantage of it," Johnstone said.

Johnstone also said long-term problems require well-thought-out, long-term solutions, not hasty decisions made in the heat of the moment.

Kramer declined to speak on potential changes. He said that unlike Johnstone, he is not an elected official and it is not his place to express his opinions on what he sees as policy matters. However, he did say he hopes the community is able to come to a solution together about what changes, if any, should be made.

Billups said the BPD does spend time working to better itself and pointed out the department does go through regular training. Last year, the sheriff's department went through a deescalation training aimed at officers knowing when to shoot and when to talk down the subject.

Steps toward improvement

One way the department has bettered itself is through including body cameras as standard equipment for officers. This was a major request from the initial round of Black Lives Matter protests that happened during the Obama administration.

That footage has been used by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa Attorney General’s office to review the police-involved shootings of Marquis Jones, who was fatally shot by a Burlington police officer Oct. 1, 2017, following a foot chase, after which a gun that had not been fired was recovered from the scene; and Caleb Peterson, who was fatally shot Sept. 11, 2019, by either a police officer or sheriff’s deputy after opening fire on officers while in a residential area.

Officers in those shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Officers from the sheriff’s office involved in the shooting of Stone Graham, who was shot in the leg by a sheriff’s deputy after fleeing into a wooded area while carrying a shotgun which he allegedly used to shoot at officers, were not wearing body cameras at the time as they had left a speaking event to respond to the scene.

But body cameras are not just useful as a way to police the police. It also creates video evidence of what officers see then they arrive on a scene and later can be presented to jurors.

"Any tool we have that can get us more evidence on a crime is a good thing," Kramer said.

The tool of body cam footage proved invaluable in the case against the two men who killed Eddie Breuer. A portion of the defense strategy for Markell Price and Majestic Malone relied on arguing that then 15-year-old Owen Laird was covered in blood and therefore the murderer.

However, through body camera footage taken as Burlington police officers arrived at the Acres Street apartment where Breuer was killed, Special Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown was able to point out that Laird's hands looked as though they had just been dipped in blood, as if he were looking to take the blame for the murder.

Kramer did also point out that while video evidence is great, it's not perfect. He said that a lens is only so wide and you can't always see emotions on camera.

Community engagement

While policing maybe the name of the game, community interaction doesn't play second fiddle.

Each year the BPD participates in a variety of events which involve community engagement. These events range from playing with children after the opening of a park to the annual showdown against Midwest Magic, a special Olympics basketball team.

"This is our community, and it is important to be involved," Kramer said.

Over the next several weeks, The Hawk Eye will examine local law enforcement offices, digging into impacts of new legislation, department history, policy, community concerns and what impact the Black Lives Matter movement will have on local policing.