The Burlington Police Department is investigating an early Saturday shooting in the 500 block of Summer Street that sent one person to the hospital.

The BPD responded to the area of Angular and Summer streets at about 4:35 a.m. Saturday in regards to multiple shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Details about the victim have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

The individual was taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for treatment of their injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.