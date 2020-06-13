New London’s Logan Chiri uses lessons learned in sports to help her become a nurse practitioner.

Logan Chiri is no stranger when it comes to hard work and perseverance.

The 2009 New London High School graduate was a three-sport standout for the Tigers, earning all-state accolades in volleyball and softball while helping the Tigers reach multiple state tournaments in both sports.

Chiri comes from an athletic family, but still had to push herself to the limit in everything she did. When you grow up in a family full of wrestlers, you learn to compete for everything.

Chiri used that work ethic and perseverance well beyond high school and sports.

Chiri, who graduated from Southeastern Community College, Iowa Wesleyan University and Maryville University, saw her hard work and perseverance pay off last month when she started a job as nurse practitioner at Great River Heath Systems Family Medicine.

“I didn’t have much of a social life for quite a while. It took lots of focus and commitment. There was a lot of outside stuff, a lot of family stuff and time with friends I had to give up to get through school,” said Chiri, the daughter of Mark and Karen Chiri. “I knew back in high school that I wanted to continue with school and be a nurse. I became a Registered Nurse and I wanted to keep going as high as I could.

“I remember in one of my classes in high school they asked us what we wanted to do for a career and I said I wanted to be a nurse anesthesiologist. That goal changed the further I went.”

Chiri made her biggest impact in volleyball and softball for New London.

Chiri helped the Tigers to back-to-back state tournament appearances in softball. She hit.411, .345 and .460 in her final three seasons on the diamond.

On the volleyball court, Chiri helped the Tigers to three straight trips to the state tournament as one of the state’s elite defensive specialists.

It was there, and at home with four brothers — Nic, Jeret, Reno and Trey — and a sister, Caitlin, where she learned how to compete at the highest level. She simply would not be denied her goals.

“In high school I played all the sports except for track,” Chiri said. “If I didn’t have the work ethic, focus and determination from sports, I probably would have stopped after my first degree.”

Chiri went on to SCC, where she played one year of softball and two years of volleyball while beginning the nursing program, a journey which would take most of the next decade to complete.

It was during her sophomore season of volleyball at SCC where she sustained a rupture of the L4 vertebra, an injury which required fusion surgery and eventually ended her competitive playing days. She has to undergo a nerve ablation every six to eight months.

“I still play some sand volleyball. I try to stay as active as I can with my back,” Chiri said. “There are a lot of things I am not able to do anymore because of my back. It will probably be a lifelong thing I will have to deal with.”

Chiri went on to Iowa Wesleyan University, where she played volleyball for a year while completing work on her LPN.

It got to be almost overwhelming at times, but Chiri persevered through it all.

“I would find a hallway and a couch and just lay down and sleep,” Chiri said. “I was just so busy with everything going on.”

After graduating from Iowa Wesleyan, Chiri went to work as a nurse for a year, but still felt there was more to do. So she started taking online classes through Maryville University in St. Louis, a process which took another three years.

Now at her job as a nurse practitioner, Chiri is applying the same value and skills she learned in sports, including teamwork.

“There is a lot of teamwork. The lab people, the nurses and the radiologists, everybody has to work together as a team to give people the best care possible.”

Chiri jumped into her job as nurse practitioner in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. In essence, she has had to learn on the fly and adjust, other traits she learned from sports.

“It’s definitely a weird time to get started. I will probably never forget this,” Chiri said. “It’s kind of a blessing and a curse at the same time, but it’s all worked out in my favor.”