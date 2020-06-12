It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 2

Arrest: A Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with driving while revoked.

June 3

Officer located criminal mischief in the 1800 block of 3rd St. A vehicle window had been broken. Under investigation.

Arrest: A 31 year old male Perry resident Smerlin Manuel Pena Ulloa, age 31, 500 4th St. Perry was arrested on two Dallas Co. warrants for probation violation, original charge domestic abuse assault and criminal mischief

Officers took report of criminal mischief in the 2500 block Perry Park. Bicycle tires damaged.

A 15 year old male was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief 4th degree, attempted burglary 3rd degree and possession of burglary tools.

June 5

Arrest: A 22 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.

Arrest: A 31 year old Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault 1st offense.

June 6

Arrest: A 23 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with harassment 1st degree, two counts, assault and assault on persons in certain occupation.

Arrest: A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense and public intoxication.