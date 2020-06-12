Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal will celebrate Flag Day on June 14, 2020.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the only fraternal organization to require a formal observance of Flag Day. In July 1908, the Elks’ Grand Lodge provided for the annual nationwide observance of Flag Day on the 14th of June each year, making it mandatory for each subordinate Lodge in the Order.

June 14 was officially established as Flag Day by a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Flag Day was not a national observance until 1949 — President Harry Truman, himself an Elks member, was inspired through his Lodge in Independence Mo., to sign an act of Congress that dedicated June 14 to the symbol of our country.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has made more than $14 billion in donations since it started 152 years ago. Last year alone, the Elks donated approximately $350 million in cash, gifts and time to make communities better places to live.

The Elks are one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America. There are more than 1,900 Elks Lodges, including Perry, across the country with a total membership nearing 800,000.

Elks’ members must be American citizens who are at least 21 years of age and must believe in God. To learn more visit www.elks.org or contact Perry Lodge No. 407 at 515-465-3791.