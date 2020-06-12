As part of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s roadway improvements on Iowa Highway 144 (1st Street) there will be new pavement markings from Iowa Highway 141 to one-half mile north of Park Street in Perry. The new pavement markings will be updating the lane configuration from an existing four-lane to three-lane.

The intersection of Iowa Highway 141 and Iowa Highway 144 (1st Street) will remain signalized with designated left turn lanes. Also, the intersection of Willis Avenue and Iowa Highway 144 (1st Street) will remain signalized with designated left turn lanes.

We ask that all drivers and pedestrians take extra precaution along the roadway once the improvements are completed.

For more information, please visit the Perry, Iowa Project Page at https://www.perryia.org/first-street-lane-reconfiguration.html