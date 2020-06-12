It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 2, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 17000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,500.

A 28 year old male Dawson resident was arrested on warrants for probation violation- original charges of OWI (2), public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

June 4, 2020

A 30 year old Perry resident was arrested on warrants for failure to appear- original charges of domestic abuse assault and criminal mischief.

A driver for Schwan’s Home Service was making a delivery and parked his truck near the driveway when driver two attempted to back out of his driveway to make room for the truck and struck the rear drivers side corner. No injuries reported. Damage to the Schwan’s vehicle estimated at $300 and $1,500 to vehicle two. No citations were issued.

June 5, 2020

A 42 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment.

June 6, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,000.

June 7, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 113 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A 56 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

A 42 year old male Atlantic resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of domestic abuse.

June 9, 2020

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of OWI.