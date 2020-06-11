DES MOINES — Kennedy Mitchum knows the power of words. So much so, that she fought to update the definition of "racism" — and won.

A May 2020 graduate of Drake University who's originally from Florissant, Missouri, Mitchum sent an email May 28 to Merriam-Webster editors. She asked them to include a mention of systemic oppression in their definition of racism.

They said yes.

Mitchum, who combined her study of public relations with the law, politics and society, had been in numerous arguments with people who used Merriam-Webster's definition of racism to defend behavior. Then a video surfaced showing George Floyd's death as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

"I felt like a lot of people all over the country didn’t understand the magnitude of racism and the depth of racism, and that included the dictionary," she said.

Her goal, she said, was for the dictionary's editors to expand the definition to mention the systemic elements of racism that oppress people in minority groups.

"I just stated my claim that it’s not just prejudice, it’s prejudice mixed with power," she said.

She was surprised when her submission on the dictionary's contact page was answered almost immediately, and after a few emails back and forth, editor Alex Chambers agreed the definition should be changed.

The dictionary's first definition of racism is, "a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race." The second includes "a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism," and, "a political or social system founded on racism."

Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, said in a statement that revisions are made to ensure the dictionary is describing language as it is used.

"This second definition covers the sense that Ms. Mitchum was seeking, and we will make its wording even more clear in our next release," he said. "Revisions of this kind are an essential part of the work of keeping the dictionary up-to-date."

According to the email from Chambers to Mitchum, a revision for "racism" will be added to the dictionary in the coming months. Other words that are related to racism or have racial connotations will also be revised, Chambers said in the email.

"While our focus will always be on faithfully reflecting the real-world usage of a word, not on promoting any particular viewpoint, we have concluded that omitting any mention of the systemic aspects of racism promotes a certain viewpoint in itself," Chambers said in the email.

Mitchum said she hopes the change sparks conversations on racism and its consequences.

"This is a conversation that needs to be had at this point in time," she said. "It should have been had a while ago, but it’s very apparent that there are systems in place that keep people down. It’s not right, and we need to acknowledge it in order to move forward."

