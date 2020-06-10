While many late spring/early summer programs were canceled, several Waukee Parks & Recreation Department programs are now resuming. City staff and Partnered Program leaders will be taking additional health precautions and will be increasing sanitation efforts. For questions about specific protocols or specific programs, please call 515-978-0007 or email dedwards@Waukee.org. Visit Waukee.org/registration for details on programs and to register!

Adult ProgramsYoga in the Park will resume at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Windfield Park. The cost is $2 paid in cash as the park. See additional dates.Dinner Delights meal prep parties will start back up Sunday, June 21 from 2-4 p.m. See costs and menu items.Adult sports leagues are full for 2020, however spots are available in Lifetime Tennis Camps.The Fall in Love with Iowa Falls Day Trip is still scheduled for Sept. 30.

Youth Programs

Most youth sports leagues are full for 2020. Here is a list of youth programs resuming this summer which currently (June 9) have spots available:Art in the Park Camp*All-Star Sports Camp*Camp BrainiacCountdown to Kindergarten(Fall) Girls Recreational Softball LeagueFall Softball Camp (TBD)Little Kickers SoccerParent and Child BlastballRed Cross Babysitting TrainingSunflower Fine ArtSuper Snackers Camp*Waukee High School Cheer Camp (dates TBD)

*Note: To help reduce potential exposures to COVID-19, participants in these camps will be assigned to pods of no more than 10 participants on the first day and will remain in these pods for the remainder of camp. Participants will spread out as much as possible for activities.