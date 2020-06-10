The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 972. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 6,027 individuals tested with 972 positive cases, 642 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 339 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Wednesday. An additional seven deaths were also reported.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, there are 22,516 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 202,612 individuals tested, 13,545 recovering and 629 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation on Wednesday, June 10. The proclamation, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 12, continues to relax restrictions on businesses through June 25. Reynolds is still encouraging those who are most vulnerable to continue limiting activities away from home.

The new proclamation lifts 50 percent capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, salons and more. Businesses must still adhere to social distancing guidelines of six feet and follow other safety guidelines.

The full proclamation is online in its entirety.