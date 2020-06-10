Each year the Drake University Robert D. & Billie Ray Center presents the Iowa Character Awards.

The 2020 School of Character Award has been awarded to Perry High School.

Perry High School’s recognition is based on:Student Activities Department Advisory Council Activities & “The Bluejay Way”Homecoming Wednesday Volunteer Service DayAnnual Veterans Day Program & Assembly100+ People for PerryCommunity & School Letters of Recommendation

Traditionally, recipients are honored at a July Awards Banquet on the Drake campus. Drake University will be unable to host an in-person July event this year due to the pandemic.A virtual celebration will take place in late July/early August, including the production and release of recipient videos in partnership with KDSM Fox 17.When safe and appropriate, Ray Center officials will also make a hometown visit to present the award.KDSM Fox 17 will host a primetime, one-hour program at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 to broadcast the award recipient videos. This is a first time event in the history of the program.KDSM is working with their affiliates in both Cedar Rapids and Sioux City to carry the broadcast for statewide coverage.Mediacom 22 will also carry the broadcast throughout the year as they have done in the past.

The Drake University Robert D. & Billie Ray Center 2020 School of Character Award is special recognition of our school community.