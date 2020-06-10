The University is going back to NAIA after brief stint at NCAA Division III level.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Just two years after completing the transition to the NCAA Division III level, Iowa Wesleyan University made the first step to head back to the NAIA level.

Derek Zander, Vice President for Advancement and Athletic Director at Iowa Wesleyan, spent the better part of Monday fielding phone calls once news of the possible move leaked out.

Iowa Wesleyan took the initial step in applying for acceptance to the NAIA and now awaits the NAIA’s decision.

If approved, Iowa Wesleyan will become a member of the NAIA effective July 2021. The Tigers will continue to compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference for football and the St. Louis Intercolegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) for all other sports for the 2020-21 season.

Zander said the move back to NAIA made the most sense for Iowa Wesleyan moving forward, both athletically and academically.

“There were a couple different factors that played into the decision,” Zander said. “The changing higher education landscape was one thing. We analyzed where our athletic programs sit as far as bringing student-athletes on campus and we also looked at the travel time in terms of class time missed. We feel our needs are more aligned with the NAIA at this point. We will still provide the same academic opportunities for all types of students we have on campus.

Iowa Wesleyan announced in the fall of 2011 that it was making the transition from NAIA to the NCAA Division III level. That transition period, which meant five years without competing in national tournaments, began in 2012.

Iowa Wesleyan began competing at the NCAA Division III level in the fall of 2018.

Zander said that while Iowa Wesleyan awaits word on its acceptance into the NAIA, the school is looking at several different conferences to join.

There are currently 11 schools in Iowa which compete at the NAIA level — Brian Cliff, Clarke, Dordt, Graceland, Grand View, Morningside, Mount Mercy, Northwestern, St. Ambrose, Waldorf and William Penn. Those schools compete in a combined four different conferences — Great Plains, Heart of America, Chicagoland and North Star.

Zander said Iowa Wesleyan is exploring opportunities with two conferences.

With plenty of NAIA teams in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, the move would cut down on the Tigers’ travel times considerably.

“One thing we looked at was less missed class time form our student-athletes,” Zander said. “There are a lot of NAIA schools in Iowa and Illinois. We will have a lot less travel to compete.”

if accepted, Iowa Wesleyan would be eligible to compete in national championships immediately in the 2021-22 school year.

Zander said the move to NAIA has met with positive reaction, from the student-athletes, Iowa Wesleyan staff and faculty, alumni and the community.

Zander is ready to move forward.

“For the most part we have had positive feedback from our alumni and former student-athletes who competed in NAIA back in the day,” Zander said. “They are happy to see us go back.All in all, I think it is a very positive move for Iowa Wesleyan University.”