CLIVE — A Dallas County man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Gregory Chiri of Woodward won the 45th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at AJ’s Grocery, 209 S. Main St. in Woodward, and claimed his prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.