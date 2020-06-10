A 14-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Great River Medical Center with suspected serious injuries late Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in the 2500 block of Summer Street.

Burlington police and fire departments were dispatched to the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, 2515 Summer St., at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in response to an automobile accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics found the boy suffering injuries after being struck by a 2001 Toyota Avalon being driven by a 24-year-old Burlington woman.

The individual was taken by ambulance to the West Burlington hospital, and the Iowa State Patrol was called to assist at the scene as well as conduct an investigation.

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s accident report, the Toyota was traveling north on Summer Street when it struck the child, who was riding his bike south on the same street at 8:54 p.m.

The vehicle’s front passenger side struck the bicycle, sending the child into the passenger side windshield and on top of the car’s roof before coming to a rest with his head near the passenger side of the car’s rear tire.

It is believed that dusk light conditions factored into the accident.

"Due to the light conditions, (the Toyota) struck the bicyclist," the report states.

The driver of the car has been tested for the presence of intoxicants and could face charges pending the results.

Burlington police are seeking information on a hit and run that left another person seriously injured early Tuesday.

According to the BPD, a woman was struck by a dark colored pickup truck at about 1:46 a.m. Tuesday while walking in the road near Central Avenue and Aetna Street.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the woman conscious and alert. She was taken by ambulance to GRMC for treatment of her injuries.

Lt. Greg Allen said the department has received several calls regarding the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to call (319) 753-8375.