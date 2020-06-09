Seventeen Nebraska communities are welcoming students from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL), Union College and Wayne State College for an immersive, eight-week inclusive leadership development experience.



Arapahoe, Auburn, Ravenna and Wahoo as well as communities throughout Dawes, Pierce and Pawnee counties are hosts to 17 Rural Futures Institute (RFI) Student Fellows and two mentors in each area have been elevated to RFI Community Innovation Fellows.



Together, students and community innovators will move forward strategies for economic and workforce development, access and recruitment and retention of residents within the context of: early childhood education, community marketing and communications, entrepreneurship, mental health care access and inclusion. All RFI Fellows will also have the opportunity to develop as inclusive leaders through training and individual coaching sessions.



Continuing to create the future together this summer within the COVID-19 mitigation efforts was an individual decision by each of the participating fellows and a demonstration of their commitment to serve Nebraska’s rural communities and build their inclusive leadership skills, said Helen Fagan, RFI director of leadership engagement.



Project details and fellows bios as well as ongoing updates are available at ruralfutures.nebraska.edu/2020fellows.



Project Summaries



Arapahoe

Focus: Economic and Community Development

The students will work on a variety of community and economic development projects. One goal is to connect local store fronts and homes with alumni and entrepreneurs. Students will also focus on a campaign to secure the passage of LB840 in the November election. Other projects will include building the new economic development organization through determining community and business needs, helping local businesses get an online presence, developing community marketing, and more.



Sponsored By: Arapahoe Economic Development, City of Arapahoe



Auburn

Focus: Economic Development, Entrepreneurship, Workforce Training

The primary project will involve creating a great marketing and research effort with a strong community campaign to secure passage of LB840, the local option municipal economic development act that authorizes incorporated cities to collect and appropriate local tax dollars for economic development purposes. Additional projects will include entrepreneurship, coding camp and mobile STEM lab promotion, business recruitment and workforce training.



Sponsored By: Auburn Development Council



Dawes County | Chadron, Crawford, Harrison

Focus: Tourism, PreK-12 Education and Mental Health Awareness, Indigenous Population Inclusion

The student fellows will work to complete SHAPE planning and implementation through data collection and analysis of pre-K-12 youth, with a priority support for the Native American population. Students will focus on methods to reduce stigma of mental health through awareness campaigns, as well as work with Educational Service Unit 13 to create a school-based mental health services needs assessment and a behavioral mental health dashboard for the department’s ongoing use. Students will also assist Dawes County Joint Planning and Discover Northwest Nebraska in the development of programs and marketing campaigns designed to enhance the tourism industry in Northwest Nebraska. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has already and will continue to disrupt the 2020 tourism season for the region. Having interns available for the summer will allow focus on promoting local and regional tourism through staycations and complete several planning projects for 2021.



Sponsored By: Chadron Public Schools, Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education (AWARE) Grant, Educational Service Unit 13, Dawes County Joint Planning, Northwest Nebraska Tourism



Pierce County | Hadar, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview

Focus: Community Marketing, Resident Retention and Recruitment

The main focus of this project will be to market Pierce County. Students will help market the county by creating social media videos, blog posts, improve county websites, and create mini commercials and other marketing methods. A community impressions survey will be developed for each community. A secondary project will provide assistance to Plainview in establishing a networking/co-share space in a former community building.



Sponsored By: Pierce County Economic Development



Ravenna

Focus: Community and Economic Development, Community Marketing

Ravenna has a long list of projects the students will focus on, including organizing and running a Big Idea competition, research planning and fundraising for a bike and hike trail, and increasing civic engagement by encouraging residents to subscribe to a community texting notification service to receive community updates via text messaging. In addition, students will use existing and new photographs and video to create marketing materials for the community.



Sponsored By: Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, Ravenna Economic Development Corporation



Pawnee County | Burchard, DuBois, Lewiston, Pawnee City, Steinauer, Table Rock

Focus: Community Marketing, Economic Development, Tourism

The main focus of this project will be to implement a comprehensive social media strategy for local businesses to build their social media presence and expand their reach to new audiences. The goal is to include areas high school students that are interested in marketing or advertising that could help facilitate this process and take the reins once the fellowship is completed. Students would also perform community impact surveys and brainstorm new ways to promote the area through tourism.



Sponsored By: Village of Table Rock, Pawnee County Promotional Network, Table Rock Historical Society



Wahoo

Focus: Civic Engagement, Communications

The students will work to identify and develop a comprehensive communications plan that focuses on city, healthcare and civic outreach and engagement. Students will identify and engage diverse emerging leaders in civic and healthcare related efforts. In addition, students will assist with final prep and execution of the 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration that will be held June 26-28 in Wahoo. Assistance with community engagement efforts will be pursued by creating surveys, conducting focus groups, etc.



Sponsored By: Wahoo Chamber and Economic Development, Saunders Medical Center, City of Wahoo