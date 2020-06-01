If COVID-19 is the defining factor of the spring of 2020, flooding was the defining factor of the spring of 2019.

As Des Moines County businesses reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a year has passed since downtown Burlington was devastated by flooding.

"It's hard to believe it's already been a year," said Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin.

Hardin's job involves preparing for the worst that can be thrown at Des Moines County. She oversees the community emergency response team and prepares for disasters.

Flooding began in Des Moines County in mid-March last year. The river rose over the next month and a half before cresting at 23.54 feet on May 3. The river began to work its way down and it was believed that the worst was over.

Flooding had devastated western Iowa, and Hesco barriers like those used in Burlington gave way in Davenport. An emergency declaration was issued, but Des Moines County didn't make it on to the disaster declaration before it initially closed.

The day after the disaster declaration closed, it began to rain. The month of May would see numerous storms of more than one inch of rainfall. The flooding caused by the rain led to devastation in areas nowhere near the Mississippi River.

Finally, on the afternoon of June 1, city workers and patrons of The Drake restaurant on Burlington’s riverfront spotted a problem. The Hesco barriers protecting the south side of the auditorium had given way and water rushed into downtown Burlington.

It would not take long for the water to reach halfway up Main Street. The next day, the river would crest at 24.48 feet.

The flood waters caused The Drake to close, not because the restaurant was inaccessible, but because water had reached the basement’s water heater. The restaurant would reopen after the water receded.

Owner Jim Jennison said that day is far removed from his mind.

“I haven’t thought about it one bit in 50 weeks,” he said.

Jennison said the Burlington Public Works Department worked year-round to ensure the flood wall — and the Hesco Barriers when they are in place — are in tip top shape. Even if what happened in 2019 were to repeat, Jennison said he is not afraid of any flood because he has taken steps to protect his restaurant.

However, that wasn't the end of the story for Burlington. Des Moines County was added to an expanded disaster declaration, meaning the damages done by flooding would be mostly covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Two months later, after the waters had receded and city crews put in countless hours of cleanup, the disaster was gone, and thousands of cyclists from across the world participating in RAGBRAI gathered on the riverfront to drink beers and enjoy a party, as if the flooding had never happened.

Mayor Jon Billups said just as the city recovered from the flood of 2019, so, too, will it recover from the impact of COVID-19.

“Burlington has always been able to rise above whatever is thrown at it,” Billups said. “It is in our DNA.”