While the COVID-19 pandemic upended the lives of people around the globe, Des Moines County residents did what they do best — take care of each other.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, two area coffee shops collected donations to provide coffee to first responders.

One person offered to pay the tab for members of the Burlington Fire Department to pick up coffee at Dunn Brothers, and community members donated thousands of dollars to Lost Bear Coffee in West Burlington and Dunn Brothers Coffee in Burlington for gift cards to be used to buy coffee for medical personnel.

While the coffee shop donations were spontaneous, a restaurant in Burlington took extra steps to raise money to give meals to first responders.

The Buffalo owner Chase Gibb put out a call on his Facebook page asking residents to donate money to pay for meals for first responders, correctional officers and medical personnel — part of the essential workforce. Gibb asked for $5.45 per meal to fund the project. By the end of March, more than 1,600 meals had been delivered to those workers.

Gibb said back in March people were afraid of what would happen next and he thought it would be a good time to pull everyone together and give back to those unable to do their work from home.

“Everyone was scared, and we wanted to something for the essential workers who did not get to stay home,” Gibbs said.

But the generosity extended to beyond those fighting the pandemic. It also benefited some of Des Moines County’s least fortunate members.

With children out of school, some didn't have a place to go to get lunch. But Mediapolis residents began donating money for school children to eat.

The project began when Farm Bureau agent Vince King gave money to Apron Strings restaurant to provide meals for children. Eventually, the project grew to the point where people from throughout the community were pitching in to provide lunch to school-aged children every Monday.

Not long into the pandemic, residents brought money into The Bean Counter, 212 Jefferson St., asking owner Suann Wells to donate sandwiches to the homeless shelter. Wells used the money to make sandwiches for the people residing at the Burlington Area Homeless Shelter.

While it was Wells and her staff who delivered the meals to the homeless shelter, she said it went far beyond her coffee shop.

"It wasn't my idea, it was my customers," Wells told The Hawk Eye.

Meanwhile, homeless people were in need of a place to rest their heads.

Transitions DMC began partnering with local hotels and motels to provide those with nowhere to go a place to stay where they could maintain a safe distance. Craig Fenton, director of Transitions DMC, said it began with a couple people and soon grew to more than 20 being sheltered in hotel rooms on the shelter’s dime.

As the costs were mounting, the program was in jeopardy until the Des Moines County Community Foundation and the Wilson Fund stepped in to donate $10,000 to keep the program running and to keep homeless folks off the street.

Not long after the donation was made, Des Moines County learned of a housing grant made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The county government stepped up to offer the local match for the grant to keep the program running as long as necessary.

Elsewhere in Burlington neighborhoods, community members have been putting out sack lunches for children and playing live music to those in need of a morale boost.

These acts of kindness are but a few examples of how the community has bonded together during a trying time of social distance, fear and uncertainty to help those in need.