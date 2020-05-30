The Iowa Department of Public Health reported nine additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Saturday, bringing the total to 892. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 4,688 individuals tested with 892 positive cases, 573 recovered and 20 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 350 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Saturday. An additional eight deaths were also reported.

There are 19,142 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 150,108 individuals tested, 10,915 recovering and 528 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

