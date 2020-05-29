The Palms Theatres and IMAX located in Waukee is set to officially re-open its movie auditoriums on Friday, May 29. The theatre, which had originally closed back in March due to the recent pandemic, has since been offering curbside to-go popcorn as well as menu items from Rick’s Cafe Americain.

As part of its re-opening plan, the Palms Theatres and IMAX has asked that guests limit their group to six people or less as well as participate in verbal health screenings at the entrance of the theatre. The company also asks that guests utilize credit cards as often as possible along with purchasing tickets and attend with any child under the age of 13.

In addition, employees of the theatre have been asked to consent to a daily health screening and wear masks at all times, while the company works to frequently wipe down and disinfect all high-contact surfaces, provide hand sanitizer, reduce the auditorium capacity to 50 percent and more.

Vice President of R.L. Fridley Theatres, Inc. Russell Vannorsdel said that the one of the goals of re-opening at this time is to not only get staff comfortable in a new environment with new protocols but also guests interested in visiting the theatre.

As of right now, many Hollywood productions have been put on hold until this upcoming July. The theatre, instead, will be re-opening with titles that they had when they closed as well as classics, such as Indiana Jones playing on the IMAX screen.

“To me, the whole thing about a movie theater is being able to be entertained and forget what’s going on in the world. That’s awesome in regular life. I think it’s even more awesome when we have stresses of a pandemic and we can just leave those stresses behind and come for two hours,” Vannorsdel said. “This gives us a chance to get back to normal a little bit with a lot of safety protocols to do it. Anything that can help us escape is something I think is appreciated.”

The local community has been so supportive with the curbside to-go program that Palms Theatres and IMAX has recently decided to continue offering curbside popcorn as an option for its guests.

Popcorn and other items can be ordered and picked up curbside from 3:30-9 p.m. on May 29, 12-9 p.m. on May 30-31 and 3:30-8 p.m. June 1-4.

Look for further updates on The Palms Theatres and IMAX Facebook page.