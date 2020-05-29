It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 18, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.

May 19, 2020

A 35 year old female Van Meter resident was arrested on a warrant for child endangerment.

May 20, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 131 mile marker of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

May 22, 2020

Driver one was stopped on Sugar Grove Ave., Dallas Center waiting to turn onto 15th St., when she was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $7,000 and $3,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured safe distance.

A 39 year old male Rochester, MN resident was arrested at 1203 Guthrie, De Soto for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and open container.

A 21 year old male Jefferson resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

May 24, 2020

A 43 year old female Bayard resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

May 25, 2020

A 34 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of speeding and driving while suspended.

A 22 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.