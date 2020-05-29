Submitted to DCN

Friday

May 29, 2020 at 12:01 AM May 29, 2020 at 7:05 AM


County Auditors received a directive from Secretary Paul Pate on March 23, 2020 that the Primary Election will be held as scheduled on June 2, 2020.


Due to the circumstance that we are faced with, the Dallas County Auditor’s office wants all registered voters and eligible voters to know we take everyone’s health and wellbeing seriously. Therefore, we are limiting the number of polling locations throughout the county. Listed below are voter’s regular precincts and where they would vote for the Primary. The new location may/may not have changed.Normal PrecinctPrimary LocationAdel 1, Adel 2 & Colfax/Adel


Adel Public Library


303 S 10th St.


Adel


Clive 5, Clive 6, Urbandale 13,


Urbandale 14 & Urbandale 15


Heartland Presbyterian Church


14300 Hickman Rd.


Clive


Perry 1, Perry 2, Perry 3,


Beaver/Des Moines & Spring Valley/Dallas


Perry Elementary School


1600 8th St.


PerryUnion & Lincoln/Washington/Linn


Redfield American Legion


1116 Thomas St.


RedfieldAdams, Van Meter & DeSoto


Van Meter American Legion


910 Main St.


Van Meter


Sugar Grove/Dallas Center &


Walnut/Grimes/Grant


1st Presbyterian Church


1204 13th St.


Dallas Center


Waukee 1, Waukee, 2, Waukee 3


Waukee 4, Waukee 5 & Waukee 6


Waukee School Administrative Bldg.


560 SE University Ave.


Waukee


West Des Moines 221, West Des Moines 222,


West Des Moines 223, West Des Moines 224,


West Des Moines 225, West Des Moines 226,


West Des Moines 321 & West Des Moines 322


Lutheran Church of Hope


925 Jordan Creek Pkwy.


West Des Moines