The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce asked the Henry County Board of Supervisors to answer a series of questions ahead of the June 2 primary. Here is part of the answers from the candidates: Blaire Barton, Dave Beaber, Greg Moeller, Debra J. Savage, Chad White and Kat Zeglen.

Blaire Barton

Why are you running for Henry County Board of Supervisors?

I am a lifelong resident of the county and as I have learned more about county topics I have a taken an interest in wanting to ensure our County is a good place for people to work, live and play.

What will your top 3 priorities be if elected?

• Listening – I want to hear what individuals in our county have to say and use this input to determine priorities and be a voice for them.

• Promote new & existing business in the county — to ensure our county is attractive to our current residents as well as new residents we have to continue to revitalize our economic development and look for ways to maintain our current business and attract new

• Support department heads — be a liaison between the county department heads and our citizens. By supporting our county departments needs as well as providing transparency to our citizens on the various initiatives within these departments.

What is your knowledge of economic development and the need to grow our communities?

At a young age, I quickly saw how important economic development was through my family’s business. I had a desire to then own and operate my own business in the county. I see first-hand how important economic development is. It’s a priority and I don’t think anyone can argue this.

The COVID-19 situation has been extremely difficult for our business community. Do you have ideas on how to help our community rebound from this situation?

First and foremost, where possible County Leaders need to lead by example and support our county business with making purchases locally. This may be an opportunity to review all expenses and ensure that local business is being utilized. In addition, I think social media is a very low cost and effective way for us to share our positive experiences with doing business locally. As a county there are also opportunities for us to support business owners by providing forums for them to share what is working and how the county can further support to get their ideas.

Dave Beaber

Why are you running for Henry County Board of Supervisors?

I am running for Henry County Board of Supervisors as a listener. My interest is to support the needs and expectations of the taxpayers of Henry County.

What will your top 3 priorities be if elected?

• I will support the passing of the Henry County ATV/side-by-side ordinance. If this ordinance passes, it has great potential to bring in additional revenue to the county.

• I will stand by Henry County assuming control of the ambulance service. This will assist the hospital’s funding while privatizing ambulance service could restrict patients from getting the medical care they require.

• I back the cause of economic development throughout the entire county. I believe the small communities in our county have continually been overlooked and need to start being included in the decision-making process.

What is your knowledge of economic development and the need to grow our communities?

Economic development needs to involve all communities in the county. We must do a better job of communicating with our smaller cities and involve all viewpoints. It’s pertinent that we set goals to make Henry County a relaxed and enjoyable place to reside. It is necessary that we not only retain the residents we have but to also grow the community. When objectives and goals are met, there will be noticeable economic growth.

The COVID-19 situation has been extremely difficult for our business community. Do you have ideas on how to help our community rebound from the situation?

COVID-19 is a difficult situation to touch on. The businesses of Mount Pleasant and our other small towns such as Salem, Wayland, Olds, Winfield, Mt. Union and New London are dependent upon the income of our residents. Unfortunately, these residents have also been negatively impacted financially as a result of the virus. My support of the side-by-side ordinance could assist in bringing money back to the community by hosting activities such as an ATV poker run that would bring people from other counties to visit ours and support our local businesses.

Greg Moeller

Why are you running for Henry County Board of Supervisors?

I am seeking re-election to the Henry County Board of Supervisors to serve the citizens of the county and to make the best use of tax dollars.

What will your top 3 priorities be if elected?

• Determine the future of EMS/Ambulance service

• Ensure adequate county services are provided

• Work with elected officials, county boards for more continuity

What is your knowledge of economic development and the need to grow our communities?

Economic Development is a coordination between cities and county to promote business location. We as a taxing entity are limited in the financial incentives we can offer. The county owns approximately 38 acres which is available for economic development.

The COVID-19 situation has been extremely difficult for our business community. Do you have ideas on how to help our community rebound from this situation?

If a small business needs gap financing (an emergency loan), there is a Henry County Revolving Loan Fund administered by Southeast Iowa Regional Planning which has approximately $175,000 available for small businesses loans. Great River Housing Trust has available funds of $7500 available in down payment assistance for low to moderate income. Up to $25,000 for home rehabilitation if you meet income guidelines.

Debra J. Savage

Why are you running for Henry County Board of Supervisors?

I believe in community service and being an active part of our community. I have been involved in numerous boards and community activities in Mount Pleasant since returning here in 1976. I have served on several boards at the state level and have also served two terms each on two elected boards — the Mount Pleasant school board and city council. I know how our community operates for the most part, I love people but most of all I love serving in capacities that allow me to interact with individuals, groups and organizations to try and make a difference in a positive manner.

What will your top 3 priorities be if elected?

• Provide a reasonable and fair tax structure based on needs, necessity and income of the county as a whole. Having owned several businesses, agricultural land and other real estate I know that taxes are necessary but not appreciated by the public. They do, however, make it possible to afford all the necessary functions that a county undertakes.

• Make possible having a county owned emergency health service that can serve the entire county. If the hospital is endangered by continuing to own the ambulance service then, unless we want an outside entity trying to meet our emergency needs, this is of paramount importance. I have much experience in this area and so would be interested in seeing it achieved.

• I will exhibit a sincere interest and concern in the entire county as a supervisor and become an advocate for the people of each individual Henry County community. I would have a goal of providing equitable funding to each of the communities and their related activities as needed and as possible.

What is your knowledge of economic development and the need to grow our communities?

After two terms on both the school board and the city council of Mount Pleasant I have seen how important economic development and enlarging our tax base is. If we want to focus on such things as a progressive educational system, affordable emergency health care, (even basic health care locally as needed by a hospital), comfortable and affordable housing for all who wish to locate here, good roads, a functional thriving college, an atmosphere of livelihood for those located here, have quality safety, good recreation, and attractive facilities that are needed to keep individuals here and continue to grow our county’s communities then we have to generate more income.

The COVID-19 situation has been extremely difficult for our business community. Do you have ideas on how to help our community rebound from this situation?

Reopen as much business as soon as allowed following guidelines of safety. Ideally we would have businesses that could obtain or have obtained some Federal funding but realistically, for most businesses, I would encourage some creative funding initiatives ideas to help small businesses. Perhaps a short term lend-lease type program where individuals or entities who have investment dollars at this time could invest in a business to help them get back on their feet with the money being repaid within a short time.

Chad White

Why are you running for Henry County Board of Supervisors?

I believe that when a person lives in a community, they should get involved in that community — local schools, government, churches, organizations. Having a law enforcement career and background I have taken interest in local county government as a way of being involved. Prior to this election year I would not have been able to dedicate my full time and attention to do the business of Henry County since I was responsible for a seven county area in my career with IDOT, Bureau of Investigations. I am now eligible to retire and want to continue serving Henry County. It was planned that at this election cycle I would announce my candidacy for County Supervisor.

What will your top 3 priorities be if elected?

• Assist Henry County in both the physical healing and to jump start the local economy back towards the pre-COVID 19 levels. We had record low unemployment, jobs were available if a person wanted to work. I would like to see less "intentional unemployment." This would reduce the burden on social service expenses.

• Local EMS

• County upkeep. A lot of areas just plain and simply need to be cleaned up. Derelict buildings, houses, properties that need attention. By doing this it would improve property values, people would be more likely/be more willing to move into an area or build homes, businesses and properties. Nobody wants to live or build a new home in run down areas. In time, I believe this helps to increase property valuation and would possibly assist in the maintaining of property taxes rather than needing to increase. This type of work would also stimulate sales of building materials, create jobs for carpenters, cement masons, brick masons, landscapin. A more eye appealing area in turn is more likely to attract others to do the same.

What is your knowledge of economic development and the need to grow our communities?

Based on my perception, I feel the community understands we, as a county, are in need of an economic boost in industry, manufacturing, retail, restaurants, agriculture/agribusinesses. This has been addressed in some success with the industrial park businesses and manufacturing and spec buildings built in past years. We need to review if property zoning requirements are an obstacle or stumbling block to growth and construction. Why is Henry County not growing like some of the suburbs of Iowa City? Cedar Rapids?

The COVID-19 situation has been extremely difficult for our business community. Do you have ideas on how to help our community rebound from this situation?

We as a city, county, state and nation do not know what the long-term financial impact of COVID 19 will be. I believe it will recover and prosper in time. I just heard on a television "news" broadcasts the U.S. unemployment rate is 14.7% and the number of new COVID 19 cases are increasing thru out the U.S. We do know the lack of normal commerce, retail sales, gasoline usage, agricultural livestock sales, grain prices, vehicle sales, building construction...will have effects on city, county, state and national revenues. These county shortfalls will need to be addressed, adjusted in the county's budgets and expenditures. Gov. Kim Reynolds is now allowing the restart of certain businesses and services to resume operation. I believe businesses should be able to make that determination themselves and the public to take precautions according to their own needs and circumstances.

Kat Zeglen

Why are you running for Henry County Board of Supervisors?

I am running for supervisor because I have a vision for our county. I feel we need to have a younger generation begin to take interest so we may grow our county through innovative ideas and projects that will attract younger families into our communities. The way to grow the tax base is to get new blood to build and move into our county. We need to take an active interest in what is making other counties grow, and what is attracting younger home owners and families want to move into the counties that they do — to put us into contention for them moving here.

What will your top 3 priorities be if elected?

• To work towards county attractions such as a trail system, splash pads, and family friendly attractions.

• To work with the Auditor and other supervisors to have a different perspective on how we disburse funds and perhaps look at criteria for budget requests so that we may gain back monies needed to fund such things as the County EMS, or at least try to ease the pain on the budget we have right now. Sometimes when you have been in a position for a long period of time, it’s easy to get focused on what you’ve always done instead of looking at innovative ideas that will change things for the better, yet also take care of needs.

• I believe we need to work hard with developers, realtors, and investors on looking towards affordable housing in Henry County, and how to grow our housing shortage with affordable housing and housing developments. If we were able to work on more county housing developments, it would increase the tax base which is where county funding comes from.

What is your knowledge of economic development and the need to grow our communities?

I feel I have a fairly competent grasp on this subject. I know we need capital and we need labor. I believe I have discussed how I would like to go about working towards growing the county to help our Economic Development Group have an easier job to entice industry. There is a labor shortage all over the country, but on the other hand there are also counties in Iowa such as Tiffin, Solon, North Liberty, all just over an hour away seeing large growth with these large hundreds of acre residential and commercial developments going up enticing people with small town feel, parks, and pools, and trails, with good schools to back them up.

The COVID-19 situation has been extremely difficult for our business community. Do you have ideas on how to help our community rebound from this situation?

I honestly do not yet. I don’t feel I have enough information on the impact felt by all the industries, etc. and in what capacity it has affected them because some have been affected more than financially.

I feel that the Chamber, Main Street, and KILJ have had innovative ideas with sales of products, virtual shopping and games, and people have responded. I feel the county has pulled together well to help our local retailers. They are seeing record sales according to some I have talked to and feel very humbled by the support. As for industry, I hope the government continues to offer grants, loans, and incentives, but from the county level, it is not feasible financially for them to do the same.