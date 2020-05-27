At the May 26 meeting of the Boone Board of Education, live streamed via the BooneTV YouTube page, the board voted to approve splitting the cost with the City of Boone to bring in a city planner to study designs for a new elementary school.

Superintendant Dr. Brad Manard said questions surrounding what grades the school would house, when construction would begin, and the exact intended location would be answered only after the land is purchased and a road agreement is finalized. The facility is being called an Early Childhood Center.

“City council has no one certified in city planning on staff, so they’ve asked MSA to have a city planner come out to give us an overview of where roads should be,” Manard said. “It would cost $21,500 dollars to do this and we’d pay $10,750.”

In totality, the building project is to cost $17 million.

Members of the board of education have given two presentations about the project and possible road layouts, before the Boone City Council.

A tentative timeline has been outlined:

· April-July 2020, pre-bond planning

· July-September 2020, bond campaign

· Bond passes Sept. 8, 2020

· Schematic Design, September/October 2020

· Design Development, November/December 2020

· Construction Documents, January-March 2021

· Construction begins May 2021

· Construction completed August 2022

Option number one for the road construction would be along the southern border of the property line the school district wants to acquire almost all the way to Snedden Drive. Option two would go along the southern border and then go north through the property before going back east to Snedden Drive.

“Both road projects including all sanitation/water and other utility needs is a multimillion dollar project according to City early projections. The BCSD is asking for option number one to be considered, but is also fully aware that such a costly project cannot be committed to right now with new budget year starting in about 45 days and is asking for the City to create the firm cost estimates for the projects so formal discussions on cost sharing and negotiations can happen for future budgeting,” City Councilmember Gregory Piklapp said of the May 18 city council meeting’s findings.

In other business, the board voted to approve Boone Extended Preschool (BEP) and Kids Club to reopen on June 8 at Page Elementary School.

“I suspect things will change July 1, but we haven’t gotten that information right now,” Manard said.

With softball and baseball season kicking off with practice beginning on June 1, and games starting June 15, the board discussed ways in which players and attendees can practice good social distancing.

“We’re looking at what we need to do for sterilization of equipment and social distancing at games. It’s a work in progress at this point,” Boone Activities Director Brett Collins said. “Throughout June, there will be restrictions for camps, clinics, the weight room and open gym — those are still suspended at least until the first of July. It’s a lot more responsibilities on our coaches, so it’s something we have to be aware of. We’ve had several parents reach out and they’re willing to help.”

It was suggested that players and families sign a waiver at games (softball and baseball) but that decision hasn’t been finalized. Signs will be posted that encourage social distancing.

“This is uncharted territory,” Dr. Brian Mehlhaus said. “I’m hoping the Department of Education and girls and boys athletic associations can provide us with some answers.”

The next Boone Board of Education meeting will take place virtually June 8 at 6:30 p.m.