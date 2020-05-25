Offill picks up Sprint Invaders feature win, whole Gaylord and Fisher have strong showings.

MIDDLETOWN — Kyle Offill found himself in an unfamiliar place on early Monday morning as he stood in pits at 34 Raceway.

Offill was 2,000 miles away from his home in Tracy, California, standing among people he had never met before and may never see again.

But after picking up the first feature win of his career in the 30-lap Sprint Invaders feature, Offill was right at home.

There was no place the 19-year-old driver would rather be.

“We had a really good car all night. I can’t thank my guy enough — Dillon Paddock, Kyle Paddock. They’ve been busting their (tails) for a really long time,” Offill said in victory lane, just after midnight. “We’ve had a couple really good runs that didn’t end with results to show, but we’re glad that we could finally get it done here tonight.”

It was a night for youth in the season opener at 34 Raceway which featured a lengthy rain delay just prior to the Sprint Invaders feature race.

While the youthful 6-foot-7 Offill checked out on the rest of the field, 22-year-old Brayden Gaylord of Wever stayed in contention the whole way, finishing fourth, followed by 23-year-old McKenna Haase from Des Moines and 18-year-old Colton Fisher, a recent graduate of Mediapolis High School.

On this night, youth was served.

“There’s a lot of good names here. To get fifth out of 40 cars originally, I’m very happy,” said Gaylord, who is in his fourth season behind the wheel of a 360 sprint car. “I’ll take it. I’m glad we didn’t go back any further. Starting up front I was more hopeful, but the track just went away and we weren’t set up the right way. I’ll take a top five.”

“I lost my job. We got cut off the last quarter of school. Luckily racing season is starting to pick back up and we’re able to hit a few shows here and there. Hopefully in the near future we can get back on a full-time schedule and rally start hitting it hard,” said Fisher, who is in his second season in a 360. “Going from a 305 to a 360 is definitely a jump, but the competition is a lot, lot better. It helps me progress as a driver being able to surround myself with such good talent. It’s just good racing. You can really trust who you are racing against. It’s not a guessing game. You know who you are racing against. It’s a lot of fun and a good experience racing against these guys.”

Also winning feature races at the 3/8-mile oval dirt track were Jeff Aikey in late models and Jason Cook in stock cars.

This night belonged to Offill, who went from ninth to third in his heat race, then won the six-lap Shake-up dash to earn a staring spot on the outside of the second row.

But it was Gaylord who jumped to the lead after a rain delay of around an hour. Gaylord led the first nine laps before Offill squeezed past him on the inside of turn four.

Not even a pair of late red flags, caused by cars getting upside down, could keep Offill from the win. He pulled away on the ensuing restarts and held off Paul Nienhiser for the win.

“Even in the heat race I knew we were really fast. We came in and went ninth to third. I found the bottom early on. I knew the bottom was really good until it wasn’t. But then the rain came and brought it back. I knew that’s where we were good all night, so I knew we were going to be good,” Offill said. “California is shut down. There’s not really any racing going on out there, so we decided to come out here. We’re staying in Altoona with the McCarls.”

Gaylord and Fisher, two up-and-coming stars in the sport, had solid showings.

“The more laps the more confidence. That’s what I say,” Gaylord said. “That first win is still alluding us. I was hoping to get it tonight, but some things went wrong. t just didn’t go our way.”

“We went from a dry, dry track to where you are really finessing it. You can either pound the top or roll the bottom,” Fisher said. “But when it rained and it gets really heavy, it totally changes how you have to set the car up and how you have to drive it. You have to be really versatile and be able to go from one surface to another. That’s huge.”

Cook won the 20-lap stock car feature in a photo finish.

David Brandies took the lead from Cook on the sixth lap and seemed headed for victory. But Cook had other ideas, powering past Brandies on the low side coming out of the fourth turn on the final lap to nip Brandies at the wire.

“It feels great. With what we’ve got going on in the world, I hope everybody is great. It feels good to be outdoors and racing again. I’m 46 years old, so I take every moment like it might be the last time I win a race,” Cook said. “I made a mistake on the restart and I went to the top. This place is generally a top track. Another shout out to them. This race track is totally different than it was last year. It’s smooth. It’s racey. David (Brandies) is really, really fast.”

Aikey, a veteran from Cedar Falls, led the 15-lap late model feature from start to finish, holding off Quincy, Illinois veterans Dennis Woodworth and Mark Burgtorf for the win.

34 RACEWAY

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

SPRINT INVADERS

Feature results — 1. Kyle Offill; 2. Paul Neinhiser; 3. Austin McCarl; 4. Chris Martin; 5. Brayden Gaylord; 6. McKenna Haase; 7. Colton Fisher; 8. John Schultz; 9. Stu Snyder; 10. Joe Beaver. B-Main winner — McCarl. C-Main winner — McCarl. Shake-up dash winner — Offill. Heat winners — Ricky Montgomery, Martin, Haase, Snyder.

DIRT LATE MODELS

Feature results — 1. Jeff Aikey; 2. Dennis Woodworth; 3. Mark Burgtorf; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Chuck Hanna; 6. Mitch Mantema; 7. B.J. Jackson; 8. Matt Strassheim; 9. Zach Zenter; 10. Logan Duffy. Heat winners — Hanna and Jay Johnson.

STOCK CARS

Feature winners — 1. Jason Cook; 2. David Brandies; 3. John Oliver, Jr.; 4. Kirk Kinsley; 5. Abe Huls; 6. Chad Krogmeier; 7. Matt Picray; 8. Erick Knutsen; 9. Jeremy Pundt; 10. Chris Wibbell. Heat winners — Cook, Jake Powers and Oliver.