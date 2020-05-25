The long running Burlington Memorial Day tradition of honoring the nation’s war dead at Aspen Grove Cemetery has become, for this year, a casualty of the coronavuirus pandemic.

The ritual solitary bugle call, the gun salutes and the commemorative speeches at the cemetery’s Block 305 are stilled. Only the fluttering flags will stand watch to remind passers-bye of the day’s significance.

Block 350, a quiet corner of the sprawling burial ground, long has been the center of the community’s observance of this national holiday. Here, behind an iron rail fence, are the remains of 84 American Civil War, one Mexican-American, two World War I, nine World War II, and two Korean War veterans.

These are local men who served their nation only to return home and die in obscurity and poverty. These individuals lacked resources or family ties and their bodies were consigned to a Potter’s Field for indigents or placed in unmarked graves.

The story of how these individuals were rescued from obscurity and given a place at Aspen Grove begins in the 1890s. It was then the nation grew increasingly aware veterans from both sides of the conflict were being claimed by age and illness.

It was the Civil War veterans group, the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), which led the national charge to insure all soldiers who served in the war were afforded a decent burial.

By 1893 the Iowa chapters of the GAR grew concerned the generation that fought on the battlefields and survived were then disappearing. It was estimated by that year 1,700 Iowa veterans had passed and were placed in unmarked graves, while 400 were placed in Potters fields for the poor.

Burlington’s GAR was especially determined the local dead should be afforded a proper burial, and the organization acquired a 40-by-60-foot plot in the City Cemetery for this purpose.

At that time, the City Cemetery was 3.5 acres abutting the eastern portion of today’s Aspen Grove. Later, the city-owned burial ground was deeded to Aspen Grove, and Block 350 received its designation.

In June 1894, the site received its first burial. Thomas Manuel, who was a push cart peddler, was disinterred from his unmarked grave, placed in the reserved area and a marker was placed. In a short period of time, 11 other bodies were moved to the site.

In the early years of its existence, Block 350 received considerable public attention and support. In 1896, a six-pounder Civil War cannon was brought to the site, an iron pipe fence was erected, bronze plaques were placed and, in 1912, a monument was dedicated on Decoration Day.

“Back then it was a place to remember those that served,” Aspen Grove Administrator Mike Bloomer explained. “And a number of organizations were active in maintaining the site in those initial years.”

“For example, the cannon placed there is probably Confederate in origin and came from an Army arsenal in Des Moines after the war. In the 1870s, Burlington had a guard artillery unit and the Army sent them the cannon for display. But when the guard unit broke, up the cannon went into a Market Street warehouse.

“In the 1890s, the city then gave the cannon to the GAR and, in turn, they placed it in the Veteran’s Plot,” he continued. “Who that cannon now belongs to is somewhat of a question.”

Bloomer is quite familiar with the cannon because in the 1990s, the then police officer with a college history major became interested in Block 350 and the traditions it represented.

Bloomer grew concerned no one was championing Block 350.

“The cannon and fence were covered with silver paint and it was obvious nobody was caring for it.”

Bloomer and his son, Jace, volunteered to clean up the ground where the veterans lie and to enlist other volunteers to honor the memory of the fallen on each Memorial Day — the renamed Decoration Day. Local businesses, foundations and financial institutions bought into the effort, and slowly Block 350 was resurrected.

Missing markers were replaced, fencing was re-established, the cannon was buffed and repainted and now boasts a new carriage and a new flag staff raised. Each grave received a new marker or had the original stone painstakingly refurbished by volunteers.

In 2018, Bloomer retired from the police force and became cemetery supervisor. This has afforded him the opportunity to keep close watch on Block 350.

“It’s my baby,” he explained, “and it is going to remain a place the community is proud of.

“It is disappointing not to have the observance ceremony this year, but the site will still be there next year.”

Thomas Manuel would understand.