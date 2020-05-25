A 25-year-old tradition will continue under new leadership.

This year, the Minburn Fire Department took over the Avenue of Flags project that the Minburn Woman’s Club started back in 1995. This project is done on Memorial Day weekend in the Minburn Elmwood Cemetery.

“We had some older ladies in the town and it’s something they wanted to do for the vets,” chairwoman Janice Shirley said. “I guess it was just a project that we decided to do for the town.”

This year will be the Avenue of Flags 25th anniversary. This project entails placing a flag along the central cemetery roads for any veteran that has served in the military and, as a requirement, is buried in the cemetery.

“The families initially donated the flag that was draped over their loved one’s casket,” Shirley said. “The club furnished the poles.”

In 2013, a windstorm damaged most of the flags and bent the poles. To be able to start the project over, the Minburn Woman’s Club raised the money to purchase new 4x6 flags and 70 black steel poles. The club returned the casket flags to the families.

“There were several [flags] that didn’t get returned because we couldn’t find anybody to return them to,” she said.

Shirley shared that most of the families gave a donation when the flags were returned. During the first year, 19 flags were raised. This year, they raised 69 flags.

“Each year we get three or four flags and we get the names of people that have deceased from the legion,” she said. “Marilyn Miller is the one that takes care of the vet sign.”

When this project started, the Minburn Woman’s Club used to put name tags on the poles, but it got confusing because they wanted the pole where the person was buried. They now write the veteran’s names on the top of the flags.

“I just think it’s a wonderful way to honor the vets,” Shirley said. “It’s been really exciting.”

One of Shirley’s favorite memories is eating breakfast at Dorothy Belden’s house. Dorothy lived across the street from the cemetery. The group would typically get up at 6 a.m. to raise the flags and then go to Dorothy’s house for breakfast when they were finished. They enjoyed coffee, rolls and conversation.

“It was a lot of fun,” Shirley said. “I think the last couple of years, Roger and Marie Thompson have pretty much been in charge of it because I haven’t been able to do it. I think they had the firemen helping.”

As of Memorial Day, 2020, with only six members and three members living out of town, the Minburn Woman’s Club has decided to turn the project over to the Minburn Fire Department.

“It’s kind of disappointing to have to let it go,” she said. “We just can’t take care of it.”

During this transition time, the Minburn Woman’s Club has left 16 new flags with the fire department.

“I think we’re talking about leaving some money to the firemen so that when they have to replace anything, it can be replaced with pretty much our money,” Shirley said.

Dan Case, Minburn Fire Department’s Rescue Captain and incoming Fire Chief as of July 1, hopes to continue the Avenue of Flags tradition at Elmwood Cemetery in Minburn.

“As first responders, we have a bond with those individuals who have served their community and their country, so it felt like the right thing to do for us to pick this up,” Case said. “We’ve fortunately got enough able-bodied men and women who are able to help out, so it’s worked out pretty well.”

Case grew up in Beaman, which is in Grundy County. The town of Beaman has been celebrating Memorial Day for over 135 straight years. The Avenue of Flags and flag ceremony has always been a part of their celebration.

“It’s kind of fun for me personally to be able to continue on that type of tradition here in Minburn,” he said. “I think it’s really fantastic that it’s been going on as long as it has here.”

The Minburn Fire Department was approached by the Minburn Woman’s Club roughly two years ago. They were needing help with putting up the flags in the cemetery.

“I think the Woman’s Club had gotten to a point where, based on the size of the group and the age of some of the folks involved in that group, they were just looking for some more manpower to help put those flags up,” Case said.

The Flags were raised on Friday, May 22. The firefighters and other helpers began raising the flags as soon as a wave of rain passed. The flags will be taken down Monday evening or sometime on Tuesday, depending on the weather.

“I think it’s a nice way to recognize the residents of the community who have served through the years and I think it’s important that we pause once per year to recognize those individuals,” Case said.

He shared that there’s a number of military people buried in Elmwood Cemetery from the founding days of the community.

“We welcome folks to drive through and enjoy the display of colors,” he said. “I think it’s kind of a picturesque setting out there.”

The cemetery itself has some native oak trees and it sits between Minburn and the Raccoon River Valley.

“I know folks are looking for a reason to maybe get out of the house and go for a drive,” Case said. “This is an opportunity to maybe see something different and also kind of pause and remember those folks who have served regardless of whether they’re from Minburn or not.”

The Minburn Woman’s Club would like to thank the Minburn Fire Department for taking over the Avenue of Flags tradition.