The May Gathering of Artists will be held via Zoom on Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will feature two Ames ceramicists, Linda Hardie and Valerie Williams.

Hardie loves to make unique and functional pieces. Her work includes coffee mugs, butter dishes, cookie jars and extra-large bowls. Some of Hardie’s work is created on the potter’s wheel, and some is created using hand-building techniques.

“All of her pieces have textures juxtaposed with smooth surfaces,” said Jennifer Brockpahler, director of the Ames Community Arts Council, which hosts the events.

Along with a large clay studio, there is a showroom to display and sell the completed pieces.

“Linda has recently begun sharing her studio with fellow ceramicist Valerie Williams,” Brockpahler said.

Best known as a professional dancer, Williams is also an accomplished ceramic artist.

“Her pottery is a delicate balance of functional work that is light as air, and her color blend of glazes are stunning,” Brockpahler said.

The evening will include a demonstration and a discussion. Artists and art enthusiasts of all types are invited to meet other artists, get feedback, get inspired and have fun. The events are free and open to all.

“Please join us in this new format until we are once again able to gather together in person,” Brockpahler said.

Participants will need to pre-register for the event to attend. Please visit the Ames Community Arts Council website, www.amesart.org, or email info@amesart.org for registration information.

The Gathering of Artists is made possible with the support of the city of Ames Commission on the Arts. If you would like more information about participating in or hosting a gathering, please contact the Ames Community Arts Council by e-mailing info@amesart.org, visiting the website at www.amesart.org or calling 515-259-0494.