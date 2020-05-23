For the past four years, a Republican has held the 44th Senate District seat. However, Sen. Tom Green has announced he will step down from his seat at the end of his term. Two other Republicans have stepped up to the plate.

Former educator Tim Goodwin and Burlington city councilman Matt Rinker will be on the ballot for the Republican nomination for state senate. The Hawk Eye asked the two men a series of questions to see where they stand on some of the state's most pressing issues. Residents of the 44h District will decide between the two candidates on June 2.

Tim Goodwin

Bio: I was born in Burlington and grew up in Danville as a child. I graduated from Burlington High School in 1990 and attended the University of Iowa on a baseball scholarship. I have a B.S. and M.S. from Western Illinois University. Right after graduate school I worked in the NBA for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in their community relations/marketing departments. I then returned to Iowa and taught high school and was a head coach of two varsity sports for five years. I then spent 10 years as a school administrator and left education in 2015. I am still licensed as a school administrator. I then went to work for WW Transport in West Burlington as their director of administration and I currently work out of my home doing HR consulting for small businesses. My plan, if elected, is to make my work as a Senator a full-time position even though we would only be in session for four months or so. As a teacher/coach I took two different teams to the state tournament and impacted the lives of many students — many that I still am in contact with today. I served as the president of the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association for the SE District, which was a three-year elected term. I was very active within that organization, as well as, School Administrators of Iowa (SAI). I served a term of the Burlington Area Crimestoppers Board and met some really great people while serving. I also attended the Citizen's Police Academy through the Burlington Police Department several years ago. Our family is members of First United Methodist Church in Burlington. I am a member of the Burlington YMCA, as well.

Matt Rinker

Bio: I was born in Burlington, Iowa, and lived here until I enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2004. I spent five years serving my country with tours of duty in California, Iraq, and Greece. After my military service I returned to Burlington were I completed my education receiving my degree from Western Illinois University in Political Science and Economics. In 2013 I started my career with Shelter Insurance as a local agent, and have since then started and grown two real estate development companies. I married my wife Sophie in 2009 and we have four children, Elin, Olivia, Mia, and Jacob.

Locally I have been engaged with numerous organizations serving as the president of the Burlington Rotary Club and as a Burlington city councilman. I started the Southeast Iowa Shop with a Cop program and have served in several capacities relating to business and economic development locally.

I am running for the state senate because I believe my experiences have prepared me to be an impactful candidate that has a true understanding of how much state government affects our daily life. I am problem solver and am a candidate that has a proven track record of getting things done.

Mental health in Iowa has been a longstanding issue. What changes would you support to make mental healthcare more accessible?

TG: Mental health services are becoming increasingly important as more and more Iowans are coping with the physical and economic stresses of the pandemic. The legislature recently enacted several reforms to Iowa’s adult mental health system and created a children’s mental health system. The next step in improving Iowa's mental health system is implementing reliable, sustainable funding for those systems.

MR: Mental health in Iowa is the most pressing issue that lawmakers must tackle in the state services sector. Recently the state passed legislation to address childhood mental health issues but didn’t fund the programs. My proposal to address mental health would be twofold. First, would be to supporting legislation moving half of the $75 million on private university subsidy to public schools for the purpose of hiring school counsels and therapists. The recommended student to counselor ratio is 1 for every 250 kids; In Iowa it is 1 for every 435 kids. If we can support kids and their mental health needs while in school then they are more likely to succeed in school and be successful after school.

Next, I would support Gov. Reynolds’ proposal sales tax increase which gives 3/8 to fund the mental health programs that each region in the state has been mandated to provide. Without funding state programs, local municipalities will continue to see the costs shifted to their budgets through the daily interactions of those individuals with mental health illnesses.

Iowa has a capacity of just under 7,000 inmates. However, on April 23, more than 8,200 inmates were held in state prisons. What changes would you like to see (such as decreased criminalization of certain offenses, changes in sentencing, building a new prison,etc.)?

TG: Criminal justice reform has been discussed at both the state and federal levels. Common sense reform in this system is a good goal, however it is equally important to ensure victims in any crime are a priority and they are not being forgotten in the process of reform. A good example is felon voting rights, which has been a major topic in Iowa recently. Victim restitution needs to be a component of any effort to restore voting rights.

MR: Iowa prison system rank 35th in the nation and are constantly over crowded with a recidivism of almost 39%. In my opinion the prison system isn’t the problem. The problem is with the post incarceration programs. Parolees do not receive enough support and oversight to help them integrate back into society so that they be both self-sufficient and a contributor to their community.

Much of this is the result of a lack of funding and placing a significantly larger burden on state employees whose job it is to oversee individuals recently released. As the ratio of parolees to parole officers continues to grow, the effectiveness of the reintegration program is diminished. We need to create retraining programs that focus on in-demand career fields, and use the person’s incarcerated time more effectively to prepare them for life after incarceration.

What changes do you foresee the state will need to make next year to deal with the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19? How should the state deal with loss in revenue at the state level and at the local level?

TG: Iowans expect their elected officials to treat the state budget the same way they treat the family budget. Many Iowans are experiencing salary reductions or unemployment because of the pandemic. They are cutting costs, reducing expenses, and spending more carefully. Taxpayer funded budgets should be managed conservatively and reduced if necessary to reflect the experiences of Iowans through these challenging times

MR: The state of Iowa currently has roughly a $289 million surplus which has been created over a four-year period of making tough financial decisions and cutting away years of waste and abuse.

This surplus unknowingly may become our lifeline that allows us to make it through the COVID-19 event without cutting significant state services. As for the effects and changes necessary, I don’t think we will know the answer to that for some time.

At the moment our primary focus should be on three things. First, continue to take the necessary steps to fight the spread of COVID which includes expanding testing and continuing to support Iowa’s healthcare facilities. Second, continue to work towards reopening the portions of the state that have been least effected by the current event. Third, come up with a long terms plan that continue to fight not only the spread of COVID-19 but all other potential viruses that could have the same effect on our state healthcare system and economy.

How should the Legislature work to deal with the issue of workers rights for both public and private sector employees?

TG: Unemployment has skyrocketed as a result of the policies implemented to respond to the coronavirus. As Iowa's economy begins to emerge from lockdown, the economic recovery will be one of the most pressing issues in our communities and a high priority for the Iowa Legislature. Men and women need jobs and opportunities to support themselves and their families. In an effort to create an environment to enable as many career opportunities as possible, the legislature should implement balanced policies to benefit both the employer, and those employees who help make the business work and keep it going.

MR: As legislators we need to make sure that both public and private sector employees are given the same protections under the law. The relationship between workers and their employees should not be interfered with by the state unless one of those parties assumes an unfair position.