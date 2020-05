LAMONI — The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2020 spring term have been announced. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list. Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success.

The local students to earn this achievement include:MacKenzie Evans of EarlhamOlivia Husk of CummingIan Keiderling of WaukeeKamryn Whelchel of Perry