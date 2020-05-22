This was the week Rylie Todd had been waiting for.

The Notre Dame High School senior had been pointing to this day for the last year, a chance to leap into state fame by winning a state high jump championship, while helping the West Burlington-Notre Dame girls track team bring home the first state trophy in program history.

All of that came crashing down when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union canceled the track and field season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd, who was coming off sensational senior seasons in volleyball and basketball for the Nikes, instead saw the curtain close on her fabulous high school athletic career when Notre Dame lost in a Class 1A regional final in basketball, one win away from the state tournament. For Todd, who holds the WB-ND record in the high jump at 5-foot, 6 1/4 inches, the state meet was going to be her last chance to showcase her talents at the high school level, her last opportunity to win a state championship.

Instead, Todd turns her attentions to compete in track and field at the University of Northern Iowa beginning in December.

She takes a lifetime of memories away from her three years with the Lady Falcons’ track team.

“It’s kind of been hard. I was really looking forward to one more year of track, just to see if I could improve,” said Todd, The Hawk Eye’s Senior Spotlight Athlete of the Week. “I really wanted to try to break my previous record. I feel like I had a good chance to do that. I had been practicing on weekends, going in and working every chance I got.”

Todd got started in the high jump in seventh grade when head coach Mike Radloff thought she had potential in that event. With the help of WB-ND boys track coach Corey Lamm, Todd became one of the best in the state in the event by the time she was done.

“I just kind of got thrown into it. I was really nervous at first because I didn’t really know what was going on,” Todd said. “Coach Lamm taught me to be technical with my footwork and how my form needed to be. He taught me not to come in flat to the bar, how many steps to take. He is a really good coach.”

Todd got the privilege to watch a pair of state champions in Jeff Giannettino and Xavior Williams, both Notre Dame graduates. She learned from them and aspired to be like them.

“I really wanted to be like them. I wanted to be able to jump high,” Todd said. “I watched them a lot when Coach was working with them.”

Todd had banner seasons in both volleyball and basketball. She averaged two kills per set in volleyball, then averaged 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.6 assists in basketball.

Todd, like the rest of her classmates, missed prom and graduation, at least for now.

So it’s on to the next thing, and that means preparing to compete at the NCAA Division I level for UNI.

“It’s sad. I will always miss it. I wish I could have had one more season of track,” Todd said. “I recently got a workout plan for track from my college coaches, so I will be starting that up. We have some weights at home and a lot of it is running, so I have been running around town when I can.

“Track is really exciting for me. I really enjoy it.”

xx