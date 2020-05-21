The Colo-Nesco School Board met last Monday for a special session to discuss designs of the upcoming construction projects to take place throughout the district. Voters approved a $13.25 million dollar bond earlier this year.

Among the items approved were relocation of electrical as well as adding auxiliary heat to the cafeteria and gym, relocation of water lines, and connection of a ramp from this area to the elementary classroom wing at the Zearing elementary building.

In the Colo building, the board approved installing a solid wall between classrooms (as opposed to a glass partition), adding a handicap-accessible staff bathroom in the fifth and sixth grade wing, updating the lighting in the library and media center, and replacing the gym curtain. Four trees will also be removed from the drive and parking area.

The board also approved the abatement of asbestos in the Zearing building to REW Services and to Environmental Property Services for the Colo building. Copier agreements for the district were also renewed with Midwest Office Technology.

The new agreement will yield a savings of $112.00 per month compared to the prior agreement. The board also approved the replacement of 300 student Chrome Books for $121,200 and 35 3-inch MacBook Air staff computers at a cost of $30,765. School fees for the 2020-2021 school year were also approved, the only change from the 2019-2020 school year being to raise the cost of adult lunches from $3.75 to $3.85 per state requirements.

Finally, the board accepted the property in Zearing near the city’s water tower. The property was given to the district by the City of Zearing.