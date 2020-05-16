The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state increased by six to 119 on Friday, May 15, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) data dashboard.

In addition, DHHS recently updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include death data by county and added data related to hospital capacity - http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time May 15 is 9,772. Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.