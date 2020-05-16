The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the latest COVID-19 case numbers on Saturday.

Statewide, there were 279 new cases. Dallas County saw 16 new cases, bringing its total to 773.

The IDPH reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state though no new deaths were reported in Dallas County.

Overall, there have been 14,328 cases statewide, with 346 deaths and 6,927 recovering. Dallas County has 773 cases with 10 deaths and 360 recovered.

COVID-19 updates are made daily on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.