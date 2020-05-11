A creative writing exercise has given a victim of childhood sexual abuse the courage to speak up about her alleged abuse, as well as led to the arrest of a Burlington man.

According to court documents, a girl who allegedly had been touched in an inappropriate way when she was about 10 years old felt comfortable telling her mother about the situation after participating in a Western Illinois University creative writing workshop.

“(The victim) said she went to a writer's workshop at Western Illinois University and the professor asked them to write about something they had never told anyone,” court documents state. “(The victim) said she wrote about the abuse she had endured and then spoke to the professor after the session about it. (The victim) said the experience gave her the confidence to talk about the abuse. (The victim) said she then confided in her therapist and mother about the abuse.”

It is The Hawk Eye’s policy not to reveal the names of victims of sex-related crimes.

Dakota Fenton, 32, of Burlington was charged with one count of lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony, after police allege he touched his girlfriend’s daughter inappropriately.

According to court documents, during an interview that took place Feb. 21, the victim said Fenton had sexually assaulted her about five times beginning when she was 10 years old. The victim alleged that she had woken up several times to Fenton touching her in an inappropriate manner. Fenton was living with the mother and daughter at the time.

The case was reported to police back in February after an investigation by the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center and the Department of Human Services. However, police were unable to locate Fenton despite several attempts, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on May 7. Fenton was arrested two days later.

If convicted of the charge, Fenton faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Fenton remains in jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash only bond.

According to court records, Fenton is being defended by the Public Defender’s office.