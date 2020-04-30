n a letter to students, faculty, and staff on April 29, Chancellor Paul Turman of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) announced plans for the Fall 2020 semester.

“Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus in person for the Fall 2020 semester, and planning is currently underway.”

Each College is working to ensure that all aspects of campus life can continue while maintaining social distancing, including face to face instruction, labs, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities.

