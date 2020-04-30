14 new deaths, another 302 positive cases reported. Nearly 29,000 Iowans file for unemployment.

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said Iowa experts will double-check the accuracy of coronavirus tests a private company is offering under the new “Test Iowa” program, after accuracy concerns were aired in Utah about the same firm's tests.

Reynolds recently awarded the company a $26 million, no-bid contract to run Iowa’s testing program. She said at her daily news conference Thursday she remains confident in the Test Iowa approach. She noted the program's tests were approved by federal regulators, and she said experts at Iowa’s State Hygienic Lab are reviewing the materials and are the ones producing the results.

“They’re taking every measure and taking every step they can to make sure they’re doing the validation process accurately and that they can feel confident in the results they’re reporting out to Iowans,” she said.

Reynolds is relying on the Test Iowa program to help track coronavirus activity as she begins to lift business restrictions Friday in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Earlier Thursday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported some health-care professionals in Utah have questioned the accuracy of the tests provided by a group of technology companies led by the firm Nomi. The “Test Utah” program, which began several weeks before Iowa’s version, has been reporting positive coronavirus results in about 2% of people it tests, less than half of what other testing efforts in the state are finding, the newspaper reported.

Nomi's leader told the Tribune the lower positive results were due to the fact that their Utah program has been including people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Most other Utah testing efforts haven’t been doing that, the company said.

So far, the Test Iowa program has focused on people showing signs of illness or specific risks of infection. Eventually, it is to include people without symptoms. Reynolds has said the program soon should be testing up to 3,000 Iowans per day.

Sarah Reisetter, the Iowa Department of Public Health's deputy director, said the state does not intend to report results from the Test Iowa program separately from test results from patients seen at Iowa hospitals and clinics.

Some of the criticism of the Utah program stems from its decision to have a lab at a relatively small hospital run the tests, the Tribune story said. In Iowa, test swabs are being sent to the State Hygienic Lab, whose staff is to use the company’s equipment to run the tests. The program launched Saturday with a temporary clinic in downtown Des Moines, and added a Waterloo site Wednesday.

The governor stood firm on her controversial decision to allow businesses such as restaurants and health clubs to reopen Friday in 77 counties. The businesses will still have some restrictions, including that they may only operate at half their normal capacity and must keep groups of patrons separated by at least 6 feet.

Reynolds said Thursday that 89% of the day's 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in the 22 counties where all business restrictions remain in place.

Reynolds continued to urge Iowans who have chronic health conditions or are 65 or older to stay home as much as possible, because they are most vulnerable to deadly complications from COVID-19. And she said she understood that some people, including some small business owners, won’t be comfortable with reopening. But she said it’s time to allow others to start getting back to something of a normal life, even as the virus will continue to be a threat for months to come.

“I have no doubt that Iowans will continue to rise to the occasion, work together and do the right thing,” she said.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Another 14 people with COVID-19 in Iowa have died, officials reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 162.

Additionally, 302 people tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Statewide, 7,145 people have tested positive.

Five of the deaths reported Thursday were in Muscatine County (two old adults and three elderly adults). Three deaths were reported each in Linn County (three older adults) and Polk County (three elderly adults). One death was reported each of the following counties: Dubuque (middle aged adult); Marshall (middle aged adult); Scott (one elderly adult).

Illinois COVID-19 numbers

The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday announced 2,563 new cases of COVID-19, including 141 additional deaths.

The Hancock County Health Department and Memorial Hospital have received official notice of two additional laboratory-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County.

A male individual is in his 60’s to 70’s and a female in her 50’s to 60’s, each of these individuals are recovering at home. These cases do appear to be related to other positive cases identified in Hancock County. The Hancock County Health Department is performing contact tracing to investigate possible exposures.

Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 52,918 cases, including 2,355 deaths, in 97 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,200 specimens for a total of 269,867.

Nearly 29,000 Iowans file for unemployment

More than 28,800 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims this past week, as the state prepares to partially reopen some businesses Friday.

For the week ending Saturday, the total of new claims stood at 28,827, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released its latest report Thursday. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Iowa and businesses were ordered shuttered, unemployment numbers have soared in Iowa.

For the week ending April 18, there were 26,901 claims filed in Iowa. Prior weeks saw: 43,889 claims for the week ending April 11; 64,194 for the week ending April 4; and 55,966 for the week ending March 28.

There were 40,952 claims in the week ending March 21 — a period that included March 17, the day Gov. Kim Reynolds began state-ordered shutdowns and limits on businesses and institutions, directing bars to close and restaurants to shut their dining rooms.

The highest weekly total prior to this stretch was 14,201 in December 2000.

The Hawk Eye contributed to this report.

Tony Leys covers health care for the Register. Reach him at tleys@registermedia.com.