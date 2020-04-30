Political opponent involved in Waterman investigation

A Des Moines County Sheriff’s Candidate and member of Sheriff department was a part of a discussion to terminate Al Waterman after Waterman’s attorney expressed concerns of potential political bias.

According to testimony in court, Sgt. Kevin Glendening, who is running for Sheriff as a democrat, was a part a discussion between members of the Sheriff’s office Command staff in which all members agreed that Waterman should be terminated. Waterman is running as a republican for Sheriff.

The entire allegation stems from a text message where Sheriff deputy Waterman told fellow deputy Corey Whitaker three individuals had complained about Whitaker rolling through a stop sign. Whitaker reported the allegation to their supervisor and, after an investigation, Waterman was fired for insubordination and for being unprofessional.

Waterman has appealed the hearing and, during the past day and a half, the Des Moines County Civil Service Commission has been hearing the appeal.

Glendening said he was the first command staff member who was made aware of the situation when Whitaker reached out for advice about what to do.

"On Feb 12 (Whitaker) called me and advised me of the message that he received about a complaint," he explained.

During the discussion, Glendening told Whitaker to go to his supervisor with the information because it was department policy that any investigation be reported to a supervisor.

An investigation ensued which culminated in Waterman’s firing. In this investigation members of the command staff, which includes Sergeants, Lieutenants, as well as Chief Deputy Brett Grimshaw, wrote their opinions for Sheriff Mike Johnstone as to what they think should happen. In the end all members of the command staff, including Glendening recommended Waterman be terminated.

Glendening said he did not know Waterman was running for Sheriff when he had spoken with Whitaker. According to Glendening he did not know Waterman was running until after Waterman was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 18. Three days later, the Sheriff’s office received a letter from Waterman’s attorney expressing concern over a perceived conflict of interest due to Waterman running for Sheriff.

Grimshaw, Johnstone say incident spiraled out of hand.

The two men at the head of the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office said they thought the text message between Waterman and Whitaker did not have a malicious intent but the incident got out of hand.

Grimshaw testified after reviewing footage of Whitaker leaving Mediapolis High School on Feb. 12, he initially believed Whitaker had ran a stop sign.

Grimshaw explained the video, which had a frame rate of one frame per second, appeared to show Whitaker not stopping at the stop sign. However after testing the video by having an officer roll though the stop sign, he said it was impossible to tell whether or not Whitaker had, indeed, rolled through the stop sign.

Grimshaw also attempted to locate the three witnesses Waterman said he had spoken to, but did not locate them. In the end, Grimshaw said he believes Waterman made the witnesses up.

Likewise, Johnstone said he thought the text between the two men was meant to make a point and there were never really three witnesses. He said such exaggerations with the intent of making a point is not unheard of and he expected to be done with the situation quickly.

Johnstone, who has an open door policy with his staff and members of the public, had expected Waterman would admit what had happened. However, no admission of a lie, nor names of three witnesses, was ever given by Waterman. At one point, Johnstone even offered to allow Waterman to give the names to a third party to verify there were, in fact, three individuals that told Waterman about Whitaker.

"I was like come on, Al," he told the panel hearing the case.

Johnstone said when he decided to terminate Waterman on April 8, it was one of the hardest things he has ever had to do as Sheriff. However, he said he was not OK with having a deputy he could not trust and which he could not expect other deputies, lawyers, judges and members of the public to place their trust in.

Johnstone said he had thought about, and came up with, another option if Waterman had come out and told the truth. However, between the dishonesty and insubordination, Johnstone said it was impossible to take any step other than termination.

Final arguments

After a Lunch break, Attorneys for both sides had a chance to sum up their cases before the decision is in the hands of the Civil Service Commission.

According to Skylar Limkemann, attorney for the Sheriff’s office any one of the charges against Waterman would be enough reason for his dismissal, but when you put the charges together, and consider all of the lies, there was no question Waterman had to be fired.

Limkemann said it does not matter Waterman wanted to keep the issue between himself and Whitaker, what mattered was the department policy said he had to report it. He also said the continuous lies are what matters and Waterman had many chances to change his story but never did.

Because of Waterman’s infractions, Limkemann said it would be difficult for the office to keep Waterman. He said any case in which Waterman had to testify would become about Waterman and would cast a shadow over the entire department, something Limkemann said should be considered unacceptable. He also said other deputies would not be able to trust Waterman.

Waterman’s attorney Curtis Dial argued it would be unfair to judge Waterman’s case based on arguments by the attorney for the Sheriff’s office. No evidence was presented as to an increased difficulty caused by Waterman, because no evidence was presented Waterman’s fellow deputies would not be able to trust him. What Dial should be judged are the facts and nothing more.

It is a fact, Dial said, Waterman had never been in any trouble before and no one gave any motive for Waterman to make up allegations about Whitaker. Instead Dial said his client attempted to solve a dispute at the lowest possible level.

What followed, according to Dial, was an investigation into a text between officers that was never meant to be anything other than a text message.

The case now is in the hands of the Civil Service Commission. The commission can take one of three steps, affirm Johnstone’s decision, reverse Johnstone’s decision and institute a different punishment or reverse Johnstone’s decision completely and allow Waterman back on the department.