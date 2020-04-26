Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Saturday, April 25.

Two deaths were in Hall County and one was in Hamilton County - https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov/ .

A first case of COVID-19 was recently reported Thurston County.

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 53, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The April 25 state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 2,732. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.