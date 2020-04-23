MEDIAPOLIS — Brian Borrison wants to get back to some semblance of normalcy as much as anyone.

After being cooped up in the house for the last six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing the school year come to a premature halt and now the spring sports seasons wiped out, the Mediapolis High School teacher, football and track and field coach is itching to get back to work.

After seeing the track and field season end two weeks into practice and knowing the earliest he and the students will be allowed back in the school is mid- to late-August, Borrison and his fellow coaches have come up with ways to stay in contact with the student-athletes, keep them engaged, energized and motivated while still practicing social distancing.

Borrison and his fellow coaches at Mediapolis have turned to technology to reach out to the student-athletes during a time which has been difficult for everybody.

“What we have been doing includes using a Googe Doc with all of our athletes that has suggestions for speed workouts and some endurance workouts from track,” Borrison said. “We have added a football skills category. We’ve come up with a variety of activities that the kids can do each day. We are figuring out ways to keep them active, using a lot of body-weight workouts and things like that.”

Borrison had specially-designed workouts for his track and field athletes to follow. But as it grew more and more likely there would be no spring season, Borrison said he could tell it was getting harder and harder to keep the student-athletes motivated when there was simply no end goal in sight.

So he and his coaching staff went back to the drawing board to try to create some sense of excitement to motivate the student-athletes.

“We could sense that when we were getting more doom and gloom news for the sprig sports, it was getting harder ad harder to get the kids motivated for doing hard running workouts,” Borrison said. “We decided to use the Plat4M app that we use when we have access to the weight room. They also have in-home body-weight workouts on there for the kids to try. We are trying to give them as many different options as we can to keep them active.”

With the tentative start of football practice still four months in the distance, Borrison and his fellow coaches and even former players have come up with another innovative way to not only keep the student-athletes motivated, but create a buzz in the community, a excitement about the upcoming football season.

Borrison uses the Mediapolis High School football website on Facebook to post highlights of past Mediapolis football games, many of them from Hudl. It is a unique way to showcase past athletes, plays and games to keep not only the athletes, but the student body and community engaged in a common bond.

“We are trying to put a clip of the day up there. People seem to really enjoy them,” Borrison said. “It’s something that people ca look back on and see all the great players and teams we have had here. Plus, it gives me something to do. You search for a clip and invariably you end up watching half the game.

“We are trying to highlight different kids and different years. We have even been putting up some older stuff prior to Hudl, but that stuff is harder to find. Curt Schmidgall put some highlights up from 1997 and I think people really enjoyed that. It’s a good way to interact with some of the guys you haven’t seen or heard from for a while, just reconnect with them.”

Borrison said he and his fellow coaches are thinking about putting clips from the movie “Rocky IV” online to give the student-athletes a little added motivation.

While the coaches and student-athletes yearn to be together, practicing and competing, that is just not an option right now. So Borrison and his fellow coaches are doing what they can, using technology to bring them together from the comfort of their own homes while creating a sense of purpose and togetherness.

Even in a time when everyone is practicing social distancing, the Bulldogs are creating a sense of belonging.

“We are trying to follow all the guidelines of social distancing. We are trying to keep the kids from going out and playing pickup games and things like that that we have seen other people doing. We are asking them to please not do that,” Borrison said. “We are trying to keep them active and motivated until we can all meet in person again. I think when that happens, we are going to tell right away the ones who were dedicated to doing their workouts every day and the ones who weren’t.”