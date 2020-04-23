The Dallas County Foundation (DCF) has announced that $18,000 has been awarded to six Dallas County area food pantries in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Foundation wanted to do something in addition to its annual grant cycle to help those in need across Dallas County, so when the Bock Family Foundation made its special grant of $18,000 to the six area food pantries, it made perfect sense to build upon that effort for a higher immediate impact for local residents,” DCF President Lynn Ubben said.

Donations of $3,000 have been sent to the following food pantries:Perry Area Food PantryGood Samaritan Food Pantry in AdelDallas Center Food PantryGranger Food PantryWaukee Area Food PantryCottage Pantry in Stuart

In addition, the DCF granted $5,000 to the Food Bank of Iowa as part of its 2020 regular grant cycle. The DCF appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the leadership of the Bock Family Foundation to make these special grants to local residents affected by COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,354,689 to over 250 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county. A listing of funded projects from 2006 to 2020 can be viewed at www.dallascountyfoundation.org.

The Dallas County Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

For more information, please visit www.dallascountyfoundation.org.