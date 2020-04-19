DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 389 additional positive cases for a total of 2,902 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,214 negative tests for a total of 21,648 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 1 death was also reported (1 older adult, 61-80 years in Muscatine County), 198 are currently hospitalized, and 1,171 Iowans have recovered.

261, or 67 percent, of today's 389 additional positive cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes over 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive respectively.

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.