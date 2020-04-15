WAPELLO ― The Louisa County Conservation face-to-face program, Discovering Burial Mounds, originally scheduled for Sunday at Toolesboro Mounds and Museum has been canceled.

While the museum is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors still can explore the area while learning about the burial mounds.

One way is to take a virtual hike around Toolesboro via www.LouisaCountyConservation.org, available starting Friday.

Another option is for those who want to actually visit Toolesboro. On Friday, a QR Code Hike will be posted in the picnic area behind the Toolesboro Museum. Visitors will be able to scan QR codes and read about the area that they are seeing. QR code reader apps are available for free. The iPhone app is called “QR Reader for iPhone” and the Android app is called “QR Reader for Android”. Most smartphones will read QR codes without downloading an app. Instructions are to open the camera, point it at the QR code, and it will automatically give a prompt for the website.

The Toolesboro Mounds and Museum, National Historic Landmark is located east of Wapello, just off County Road 99 at 6568 Toolesboro Ave, Wapello, IA 52653.

The site, which contains seven burial mounds, is believed to have been built by the Hopewell people between 100 BCE and 200 CE.

To learn more, contact Louisa County Conservation Naturalist, Lana Artz-McComb at (515) 259-0486 or lmccomb@louisacountyia.gov.