Volunteers with Waukee Area Christian Services are making plans for their fourth annual fund-raising gala in April with a new direction – it will be online, not in-person, this year. Proceeds from the gala will help address the growing food, medical and advocate services needs in Dallas County. This year’s goal is $52,000.

The “Creating Connections” gala will begin on Monday, April 13 and conclude with a live streaming event scheduled for Friday evening, April 17. This virtual gala will feature updates from leaders in the organization, fundraising tables, support from local celebrities and an online bidding auction. The Friday night live event will last approximately 20 minutes and allow for a greater number of participants than the originally planned in-person event.

Details on Waukee Area Christian Services and their upcoming gala are available at https://waukeechristianservices.org.

Founded in 2005, Waukee Area Christian Services serves Dallas County with a food pantry, a free medical clinic, a community garden and client advocate services.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one out of 10 Dallas County families were food insecure,” explained Melissa Stimple, executive director at Waukee Area Christian Services. “As you can imagine, the need for assistance is rising rapidly. Poverty is real and growing here in the western suburbs and all of Dallas County. We are working hard to help meet the immediate needs of our disadvantaged neighbors not only with food, but with other support as well.”

Stimple said that in 2019, WACS saw over 2,600 visits to the food pantry, 280 persons seen in the free medical clinic and over 1.6 tons of fresh produce provided in the pick-your-own garden.

Waukee Area Christian Services is an outreach of eight Waukee area churches including Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee Christian Church, Waukee Community Church, Waukee United Methodist Church, Westview Church and Westwind Church.

The organization’s offices, food pantry and clinic are housed in the lower level of Westview Church.