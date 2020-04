Wind, rain and hail did not stop the Easter Bunny from visiting the Nevada community on Sunday evening, in a drive-by event organized by the Nevada Fire Department and Marc Olson Real Estate (MORE) Team with REMAX Concepts. The Easter Bunny, which brought by the Nevada Jaycee’s, hopped onto the back of a fire truck, with it’s lights on, and travelled the city’s streets while families waved from their front porches or inside of their cars. Photos by Kylee Mullen/Ames Tribune