Jace Beall, a Ballard High School senior, may be more optimistic than most these days. He’s still holding out for the possibility that things will go well these next few weeks, and he and his classmates can get back to Ballard High School for one more month.

We all hope he’s right!

Beall — who lives in Huxley with his parents, Kim and Scott, his twin brother, Drew, and his sister, Lily, a ninth-grader — misses track most of all during this pandemic.

“This spring would have been my third season of running high school track. I played soccer my freshman year. In my two (previous) seasons of track, I’ve been quite unlucky health-wise and dealt with nagging injuries during both seasons,” he said.

Beall was looking forward to this year’s track season to see what he could do.

“My biggest goal was to be the best me that I could be,” he said. “I had a very disappointing cross country season (in the fall), and I was hoping to use track season as my redemption. Qualifying for the state meet is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little boy, and I was hoping that this year could be the year where I could accomplish my life-long goal.”

His goals for his final track season are fading fast, as it seems more and more likely that there will be no track season for 2020. “I’m still holding onto the hope that we may be able to have a track season this summer,” Beall said.

And as hard as it is that track may not happen, he clarifies one thing. “It’s hard, but it’s not the end of the world.”

Other things that are hard right now, Beall said, are not seeing friends, and not knowing how the pandemic will affect a few other end-of-the-year events.

“I really miss seeing the people that I’ve grown up with. I didn’t realize until now that I probably will never see many of them ever again… Not being able to experience these final months with them is pretty sad.”

Not having a senior prom will be disappointing, but not nearly as hard for Beall as the possibility of having commencement get canceled.

“These are moments you look forward to your entire high school career. Every spring, when you see the graduating class has these things, you think, ‘I can’t wait until that’s me.’

“Commencement getting canceled would most definitely be the most disappointing for me,” he said. “Being able to walk onto the stand and receive a diploma in front of your friends, family and peers is something you look forward to your entire life.”

Right now, Beall is doing school work for his college-level classes online and next week, he said, he will start all of his (high school) classes again, online. His studies matter, because he plans to continue his education at Iowa State University this coming fall.

Thinking back on his high school career, he said there is one teacher in particular that he looked up to — Mr. Fletcher, aka “Fletch.”

“He teaches multiple math classes, as well as money sense. I’ve known Mr. Fletcher since I was a little kid, and he’s always been someone I have a great amount of respect and admiration for. While I’ve had many great teachers during my time at Ballard, Mr. Fletcher is the best teacher I’ve ever had. Mr. Fletcher isn’t just a teacher; he’s a role model. He’s the type of man that you want to be like when you grow up.”

If Beall can take any lessons away from the present pandemic and the interruptions it has caused to what would be a busy time in his senior year, he said it’s this: “I think that being thankful for the little things is something that I’ll do a lot more of going forward. I’ll take fewer things for granted.”

He ends by noting that he’s lucky to have the family he has. “We’ve all been very supportive of each other (at this time), and we’ve tried to keep a positive mindset through it all.”